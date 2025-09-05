Tottenham have been told their new forward won't be much different to Richarlison

French football journalist Julien Laurens has told Tottenham they have essentially signed another Richarlison as their new signing is “not the most technically gifted” and won’t make a huge difference.

Spurs spent the final days of the summer transfer window attempting to improve their attack. Having already signed Mohammed Kudus – who assisted twice on debut – they then added Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani.

Neither were in place for the shock 1-0 loss against Bournemouth, after victories against Burnley and Manchester City in the two games prior.

Current striker Richarlison scored a brace against Burnley, and French football expert Laurens has told Tottenham that new boy Kolo Muani won’t be much different to the Brazilian.

He told ESPN: “It’s not a bad deal for Spurs. He’s a good player, he’s a good kid, really. Not the most clinical, not the most gifted technically too, but he started well at Juventus, he can play in different positions, he runs, he can press, he’s got the right mentality.

“I’m just not sure how much this moves the needle for Spurs in this huge season, where they will be back in the Champions League. As we saw against Bournemouth, they were so inoffensive. I’m not sure Kolo Muani, if you bring him in instead of Richarlison in the team that lost to Bournemouth, changes this.”

Tottenham wanted other options

Spurs were seemingly aware that Kolo Muani was not the best available option to them.

TEAMtalk was aware that they were pursuing Ademola Lookman, who can play both as a striker and a wide man.

What’s more, news has surfaced over a late enquiry for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored 14 Premier League goals last season.

But Tottenham was also not Kolo Muani’s first choice, as Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale has revealed he “feels sorry” for the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who was “attached” to Juventus after his loan there last season but was unable to make the move.

Tottenham round-up: Double raid drawn up

Spurs tried but failed to land Manchester City pair Savinho and Nathan Ake in the summer.

However, reports have surfaced which suggest the north London club will revive moves for both in January.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could go back in for Morgan Gibbs-White in January, with his future not set in stone after penning a new deal with Nottingham Forest, meaning he could opt to look for the exit as he assesses his options.

And, TEAMtalk is aware Spurs plan to use an expected injection of cash following Daniel Levy stepping down as executive chairman to build a star-studded squad and sit at the top table in Europe over the next couple of seasons.

