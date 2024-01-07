Tottenham told lethal striker with 19 goals in 16 games ‘interested’ in move despite Werner loan swoop

Tottenham have been told that one of their top striker targets ‘would be interested’ in a move to north London, despite the club closing in on a loan deal for Timo Werner.

The Germany striker is poised to undergo a medical ahead of a loan switch to Spurs with an option for a permanent £15.5million transfer in the summer, if he impresses.

While the move has been criticised in some quarters, due to Werner’s previous struggles at Chelsea, it’s also been welcomed by some former Tottenham players, who believe the German could still have a big impact in north London.

But that imminent deal has not stopped rumours of the club still chasing a true No.9, with Werner still considered more of a wide player in a front three.

Ange Postecoglou has still to replace Harry Kane, and although Richarlison has improved this season he still misses too many chances to fully convince that he is the long-term replacement for the England skipper.

The likes of Santiago Gimenez, Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic have all been spoken of as Spurs targets, but journalist Paul Brown has now given an update on continued links to Stuttgart attacker Serhou Guirassy.

Tuttomercatoweb reported in late December that Tottenham are competing with AC Milan and a number of other English clubs for the signing of Guirassy.

Indeed, The Sun reported last month that Manchester United have been monitoring the frontman who has scored a remarkable 19 goals in 16 for Stuttgart so far this season.

Guirassy would consider Tottenham move

Brown has stated that the 27-year-old Guinea international, who has been described as “phenomenal” by Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness, could be tempted to join Spurs in the January window.

Brown told GiveMeSport: “I think there might be a lot of clubs coming in for him and it’ll be interesting to see whether he decides he fancies a move or not, but I certainly think that going to Spurs would interest him.

“He’s likely to get a lot of playing time there, they seem to be a club going places and it wouldn’t surprise me if they sneaked into the Champions League again this season if they can get some players back fit and keep their momentum going.

“So I think they’d be quite an attractive proposition for someone like Guirassy, and I’m pretty sure he is on their list.”

Any move for Guirassy would have to wait though as the player is in the Guinea squad for the African Cup of Nations.

Tottenham are back in action on Sunday January 14 when they head to Manchester United in the Premier League.

