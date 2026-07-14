Tottenham have been told not to sell Djed Spence for under £50million

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has told the club they’d be “stupid” to let go of an England star for under £50million, with Liverpool and Inter Milan among the sides keeping a close watch on his situation this summer.

Spurs have signed three new defenders this summer, in Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke. They’ve let go of Radu Dragusin (loan) and Luka Vuskovic, who was sold to Brighton.

There could be more moves in the backline, with Djed Spence of interest to a number of clubs, including Everton and Inter Milan, TEAMtalk is aware.

Former club scout King has told Tottenham that the England star shouldn’t be departing for anything under £50million (€58.5m, $67m) this summer.

“I think he’s done well every time he’s played for England. They’d be foolish to let him go for £25m, that is for sure,” King told Football Insider.

“You wouldn’t let him go for £25m. You wouldn’t even start thinking about letting him go for under £50m. We’re talking about a young, current England international. It’s a situation where Tottenham would be stupid to let him go.”

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Inter in talks for Spence

After playing 31 Premier League games for Spurs last season, Spence has added value in England’s World Cup squad this summer, playing both right and left-back. He was particularly effective off the bench on the left in the quarter-final against Norway, almost winning his side a penalty before VAR overturned the decision.

During his summer exploits, Spence has caught the eye of Italian giants Inter Milan, who have held talks with his representatives, TEAMtalk sources have revealed.

It comes after the defender was told he isn’t part of Roberto De Zerbi’s long-term plans.

The prospect of joining Inter appeals to Spence as a result.

However, other clubs are looking to steal in before the Italian giants get there – all of whom would keep Spence in England.

Indeed, Everton, Newcastle and even Liverpool are all monitoring developments with Spence.

Inter have taken concrete steps by opening discussions over the transfer, and are determined to land the Tottenham defender.

READ MORE: Tottenham rivals told how much to spend to land Djed Spence this summer with deal possible