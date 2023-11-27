Tottenham told the time is right to ‘finish these chances’ by signing lethal Premier League finisher

Former Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon believes Sunday’s loss to Aston Villa has further highlighted the need for the club to move for a top striker in the January transfer window, with one particular name on his lips.

Spurs created a whole host of chances against, especially in the first-half of the 2-1 defeat, but were let down by poor finishing, some bad luck and also had three Son Heung-min strikes ruled out for offside.

Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro both hit the woodwork as the home side played some scintillating football, but Villa were more clinical and won thanks to a fine Pau Torres header and a precise finish from Ollie Watkins.

And Lennon feels that Sunday’s game is once again evidence that his old side need to replace record goalscorer Harry Kane in January, having failed to do so when he left for Bayern Munich over the summer.

Tottenham have been linked with numerous names since Kane’s exit, but one player who continually pops up is Brentford frontman Ivan Toney.

The Bees star is currently suspended for breaching betting rules but is due to return in mid-January.

The 27-year-old is wanted by a number of clubs, despiting Brentford wanting between £70m-80m for their star striker, with Chelsea and Arsenal also in the running for his signature.

Real Madrid join race to sign Toney

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has also learned that Real Madrid are also in the mix for the England attacker.

Lennon, however, has sent a message to Spurs by urging them to stop wasting chances and splash out big money for Toney.

The 36-year-old tweeted, after Sunday’s defeat: “Knew Villa couldn’t play any worse. tielemans was very good when he came on got them playing and calmed the game down. A lot of positive for spurs in the performance especially with all the injuries out. But need a striker to finish these chances. Ivan Toney in January.” (adding three sets of eye emojis at the end).

Toney has scored 68 goals in 124 games for Brentford since signing for an initial £5m fee in August 2020, with the fee rising to £15m with add-ons.

His overall career record is 160 in 392 games, which equates to a goal every 2.45 games.

Tottenham will be looking to end a three-game losing run on Sunday but the problem is they are heading to the reigning Premier League champions to take on Manchester City.

