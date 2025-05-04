Tottenham Hotspur have been told to sign Jamie Vardy on a free transfer this summer, with a pundit explaining why the veteran star’s arrival would make plenty of sense for Daniel Levy and having named the two attackers on the club’s books that the Leicester man is better than.

The 38-year-old is regarded in Leicester circles as one of their best signings of all time. Signed in a £1m deal from then non-league Fleetwood Town in 2012, Vardy has won both the Premier League and FA Cup during a hugely influential spell at the King Power Stadium that has seen the player score an impressive 199 goals in 498 appearances.

Now having announced he will leave the Foxes after 13 seasons in the summer, Vardy still intends to carry on playing and with a number of clubs having already seemingly expressed an interest in a free transfer deal.

To that end, Vardy has been linked with lucrative moves to either the MLS or the Saudi Pro-League.

However, there is a school of thought that Vardy could actually end up signing for another Premier League side, with the likes of newly-crowned Championship champions Leeds among those keen.

But former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara is urging Levy to swoop to bring Vardy to the north London side this summer, claiming the player is better than both Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert.

“I think he’s not going to be short of suitors, genuinely,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“He has scored eight Premier League goals this season in a terrible Leicester side. He has played a lot of football. He still looks sharp, looks fit, he’s still quick, it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down.

“I’m putting it out there, he’s better than Mathys Tel and Odobert at Tottenham.

“I’d have him at Tottenham. I would. Not to play very week, but as a backup to [Dominic] Solanke. Who’s our backup? We ain’t got anyone.”

Big Champ move touted for Jamie Vardy

A move to bring Vardy to Spurs would certainly make a lot of sense. Vardy has still proved himself capable of playing at the highest level and on a one-year deal, Spurs could do far worse.

That said, while Levy is known to like a bargain, his signing would only be a short-term measure and it remains to be seen how many years left at the highest level the 38-year-old will have.

In the meantime, Gary Lineker has also paid tribute to Vardy on The Rest is Football podcast.

“I’d like to just thank Jamie for all he’s done for Leicester City Football Club. He’s inimitable,” Lineker said.

“He can be a bit of a ****house at times on the pitch for everyone, but I always think in a brilliant way. He’s been one of the game’s great finishers.

“He’s done some incredible things. He was part of obviously the title winning team in 2016 and then the FA Cup winning team as well.

“He’s been incredibly consistent and has very much been an absolute hero of all Leicester City fans. So thank you, Jamie Vardy, and good luck with whatever comes next.”

While discussing a potential next move, Lineker’s colleague Micah Richards suggested a move to a high-profile Championship newcomer is on the cards.

“I’m hearing Wrexham guys. He wants to go to Wrexham,” Richards claimed.

That was greeted with a humourous response from Alan Shearer, who replied: “There might not be much sunshine there!,” with Lineker then stating: “I can see him in the MLS.”

Tottenham transfer news: Inter star wanted; Real Madrid target teen star

Meanwhile, Levy has reportedly intensified his efforts to sign a highly-rated Inter Milan centre-back as a replacement for exit-bound Cristian Romero in the upcoming summer window.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are interested in signing Lucas Bergvall from Spurs, per a report, which has also revealed the midfielder’s stance on his future and having recently just signed a new long-term deal in north London.

And finally, fanciful reports claim Spurs are pushing for an outlandish transfer raid on West Ham for a player widely regarded as the Hammers’ best player.