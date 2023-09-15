Tottenham told why Daniel Levy would ‘never’ let Richarlison leave despite ongoing struggles

A former Tottenham star has revealed why Daniel Levy would never have allowed Richarlison to leave the club this summer, even if there was a big money offer from Saudi Arabia.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Saudi Pro League Al Ittihad side were eyeing up a move for the Brazilian after failing with a £150million bid for Liverpool frontman Mo Salah.

Indeed, it’s reported that despite talks taking place through intermediaries, the deal ran out of time and was unable to be completed before last week’s Saudi deadline.

And while former Spurs defender Alan Hutton feels Daniel Levy would never have given the green light to the striker’s exit, especially having already lost Harry Kane, he still thinks Richarlison could be tempted by a January switch.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said: “I do not think anybody is out with what they are looking for.

“If you are playing in the Premier League at a high standard it could be anyone and they obviously want to make their league better.

“I would never have thought Daniel Levy would allow him to leave, even if it was a decent amount of money. You think of Kane going and then Richarlison is really their main striker at the moment.

“To let him go and not be able to bring anyone in would leave them in a really tough spot so I would never see it happening.

“If Richarlison goes on from now until January and scores goals and plays at a high standard then it might happen.

“I think they will be looking at everybody in the Premier League and looking at who they can bring in to make their team stronger.”

Richarlison set for bench duty again

Richarlison has only scored four goals for the club in 40 appearances, having arrived in a £60million deal from Everton last summer.

And, after failing to impress in the opening three Premier League outings, was dropped to the bench for the 5-2 win at Burnley last time out.

Son Heung-min started that game as the central striker in Ange Postecoglou’s three-man frontline and scored a hat-trick, with the South Korean almost certain to lead the line again against Sheffield United on Saturday.

