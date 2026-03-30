Tottenham told why new manager Roberto De Zerbi will be a DISASTER

Roberto De Zerbi is finalising lucrative terms to become the new Tottenham manager, though one observer has explained why the appointment will be disastrous for the club and not necessarily the players or fans.

De Zerbi, 46, has said yes to taking charge at Spurs with immediate effect. The initial belief was the Italian was reluctant to take charge mid-season owing to doubts about Tottenham’s Premier League status.

However, in the aftermath of parting ways with Igor Tudor by mutual consent, Tottenham ramped up their pursuit of De Zerbi and a triple financial promise has convinced the former Brighton and Marseille boss.

Not only will De Zerbi become the third highest paid manager in the Premier League, but he’ll earn those sky-high wages over a lengthy five-year contract.

What’s more, De Zerbi will pocket what’s being termed a ‘massive survival bonus’ if he ensures the club’s Premier League status in the final weeks of the season.

There are still a handful of final details to be ironed out – such as De Zerbi’s salary being cut if Spurs are relegated and he sticks around in the Championship – though all parties are pulling in the same direction and the appointment is now inevitable.

However, one prominent figure in the media, former Crystal Palace chairman, Simon Jordan, believes Tottenham are locking themselves into a world of hurt.

The outspoken pundit explained on talkSPORT: “De Zerbi is creative, yeah, he’s good at creating chaos and disruption with people that he works for.”

De Zerbi is widely regarded as one of the leading young managers in world football right now, though does come with a reputation.

During his final months as Brighton boss when becoming linked with bigger jobs, De Zerbi spoke publicly about his situation and appeared to question the club’s ambition.

Mere months later, De Zerbi and Brighton parted ways by mutual consent, with his dissatisfaction with the club’s long-term strategy and transfer plans believed to be at the heart of the matter.

More recently at Marseille, the Italian left his post by mutual consent once more, with his final days at the club again marred by controversy.

After bowing out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion to Club Brugge, De Zerbi reportedly failed to take charge of his side’s training session the next day and offered to resign.

He remained in his position a little while longer, but after suffering a bruising 5-0 defeat to PSG soon after, all parties decided to move in a new direction in mid-February.

Yet clearly, Tottenham believe the potential drawbacks that come with appointing De Zerbi are risks worth taking.

His first match at the helm is a trip to the north east to face Sunderland on April 12. Spurs’ final six matches of the season will see De Zerbi square off against old club Brighton, Wolves, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea and Everton.

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