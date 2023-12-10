Tottenham told why they must make concrete offer for ‘amazing’ attacker with jaw-dropping 13 assists this season

Tottenham have been urged to follow up their interest in an “amazing” attacker who would be a big hit under Ange Postecoglou if he moved to north London.

Signing another striker is well known to be one of Postecoglou’s main priorities in the January transfer window, with Spurs yet to replace their all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane.

Son Heung-min has adapted to his new central role well after Richarlison’s early-season struggles through the middle.

However, the South Korean is not as effective against teams that use a low block and negate the space in behind that he loves.

That was in full evidence against West Ham on Thursday evening when Son failed to make a real impact and ended up being taken off after a kick in the back late in the game.

He is now doubtful for Sunday’s clash with Newcastle, which could lead to Richarlison getting another chance to finally show Tottenham why the club forked out £60million on his services in the first place.

However, Postecoglou remains in the market for another forward, and according to former Spurs defender Alan Hutton, PSV’s Johan Bakayoko is a prime candidate to make the switch to north London.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton hailed the 20-year-old winger, who can also play centrally, and is convinced he would improve Postecoglou’s squad.

Tottenham were tipped as major contenders to sign Bakayoko earlier this month, although Liverpool are also thought to be firmly in the mix for Belgium international.

For their part, PSV are planning to reject any moves for one of their star men, unless they receive a ‘crazy’ offer.

The Belgian has so far notched four goals and an incredible 13 assists in all competitions for the Eredivisie leaders this season and is considered one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

Bakayoko a perfect fit for Tottenham

And while Hutton admitted that Spurs will benefit more by bringing in a centre-forward, turning down a move for Bakayoko at the right price would be crazy.

Johan bakayoko, I’m not fully convinced of him because of the league he plays, but he’s got good decision making and proper choice of pass( I always lookout for this in a player), he’s got a good creative range regardless pic.twitter.com/jfUhDuBprJ — kultured (@Karimcx) December 9, 2023

Hutton told Football Insider: “I still believe if Tottenham were to get a striker like Ivan Toney it takes them to the next level.

“I think Son has done brilliantly, but he can play in other positions as well so a centre-forward would give them more options.

“Bakayoko I’ve seen play for PSV against Rangers and I thought he was amazing.

“He’s very tricky, he’s got pace and power, he can score a goal, so Spurs won’t close the door.

“If there’s an opportunity to bring a player on that level into your club, it will make you better.

“I’d never turn it down if the fee was correct.”

Tottenham will be looking to end of a run of five games without a win when they host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

