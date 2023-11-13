Tottenham torn over important player’s future despite setting £26m valuation as suitors with four-man shortlist linger

Juventus are yet to learn if Tottenham Hotspur will allow Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to change clubs during the January transfer window after the Serie A side stepped up their quest to reinvigorate their midfield.

Hojbjerg has been increasingly linked with Juventus in recent weeks after not having the same importance for Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou than he did under previous managers.

That said, the Denmark international could become crucial for Postecoglou over the winter, when Tottenham will be without Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Therefore, Tottenham face a tough decision if Juventus firm up an offer for Hojbjerg. An update from La Gazzetta Dello Sport has confirmed that Spurs are still undecided on the situation.

Even if they were to sanction the sale of the former Southampton star, it would not be for less than €30m (£26.2m).

The chances of Juventus meeting their demands, especially in the January transfer window, are up for question.

But the Old Lady are in a moment of need with their midfield after suspensions to Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

And the report reiterates that they went to watch Hojbjerg play in person last week after tracking him from afar for a couple of months, so they are stepping up their pursuit.

Furthermore, they have also been heavily linked with Manchester City struggler Kalvin Phillips, who might find more gametime in Italy than at the Etihad Stadium.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport highlights that Phillips is becoming a more concrete target for Juventus with every passing week that he spends on the Man City bench.

Hojbjerg one of four names on Juventus shortlist

Other alternatives to bolster Max Allegri’s midfield include Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid and Lazar Samardzic from Udinese.

Former Udinese star De Paul and Samardzic both have Serie A experience, whereas Hojbjerg and Phillips are players with significant international profiles.

Hojbjerg has spent seven full seasons in the Premier League and is now into his eighth, which is his fourth with Tottenham.

He is approaching the final 18 months of his contract in north London and might be interested in a new challenge after 157 appearances for his current club.

At the age of 28, the next contract Hojbjerg signs with whichever club should cover him for the remainder of his prime years.

Phillips, who will also turn 28 in December, is in a similar boat, so it will be interesting to see who Juventus move for first.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will be picking from one or the other, or if they could sign both because of Pogba’s and Fagioli’s absences.

At the time of the November international break, Juventus are second in Serie A, two points behind rivals Inter.

There is no European football on offer in Turin this season due to an exclusion by UEFA after Juventus’ capital gains case, but Hojbjerg’s Tottenham aren’t in any European tournament either and Phillips’ chances of playing in the Champions League for Man City, like any competition, are slim.

