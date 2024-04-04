Tottenham tracking Championship superstar as perfect reunion with Postecoglou signing gets boost

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Maddison could be reunited at Tottenham following massive financial losses for Leicester

Tottenham are reportedly the latest Premier League club tracking Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Leicester reporting £90million in losses for last year mean his move is a distinct possibility.

Dewsbury-Hall will not be a Championship player next season one way or another. He has shown this season that he is far too good for the level, with 11 goals and 13 assists.

His assists tally puts him top of the pile in the division, and that he’s been able to score that many goals from the midfield alongside it highlight how good of a player he is going forwards.

No more than a few weeks ago, he’d have expected his return to the Premier League – after being relegated with Leicester last season – to be with the Foxes, who were flying high at the top of the Championship.

But a slump in form has seen them fall to third, though if they win their game in hand they could go top.

It never looked like they’d drop below top of the table at one point, though, so there are no guarantees that they will go back up.

If they don’t, given the form Dewsbury-Hall has shown, he’ll be snapped up in no time.

Premier League clubs such as Brighton, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been credited with interest in him in recent months.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham transfers: 10 to sell and 5 to buy in eye-catching Ange Postecoglou summer overhaul

Tottenham join race for Dewsbury-Hall

The latest top-flight club to be added to that group is Tottenham.

Indeed, according to talkSPORT, they are ‘looking for midfield reinforcements’ as it looks like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will finally leave in the summer after looking likely to in the last two transfer windows.

As such, they have landed on Dewsbury-Hall, who played alongside James Maddison at Leicester, and could link up with him again in the Spurs midfield after the pair were two of the Foxes best players last term.

The report suggests the two clubs have a good relationship after the north Londoners signed Maddison, and that could help put Tottenham above other interested clubs for his former teammate.

Leicester losses hurt chances of keeping KDH

Leicester’s financial situation means that even if they do go up, they might be forced to sell big names such as Dewsbury-Hall.

They reported losses of almost £90million in a 13-month period to June 2023, having had the biggest wage bill outside of the Premier League’s top six last season, when they were relegated.

Those losses will not be ideal in terms of Financial FairPlay regulations, and some players might have to be shipped out to stay in line with them.

As one of the most saleable assets, and with a number of big sides tracking him, Dewsbury-Hall could be sold.

If that happens, with the Foxes facing a potential points deduction if they do get back to the Prem, they’ll be starting very much on the wrong foot.