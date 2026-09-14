New Brazil call-up Arthur Dias is already attracting significant interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur among those to have monitored the highly-rated teenager, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Dias, 19, received his maiden senior Brazil call-up after Carlo Ancelotti named his squad for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and India, marking another major step in the development of one of South America’s most highly-rated young defenders.

The left-footed centre-back has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time, with Spurs among the clubs to have followed his progress closely.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are also understood to have monitored the teenager as his reputation continues to grow in Brazil.

Dias has been a first-team regular for Athletico Paranaense since 2025 and has already clocked up nearly 50 senior appearances for the club despite still being a teenager.

That level of first-team experience has made him an increasingly attractive proposition to European clubs, with his ability to operate comfortably from the left side of defence adding to his appeal.

We understand Athletico are prepared to look at a new contract for Dias, with his current deal running until 2028. However, his Brazil call-up represents another significant stage in his development and is a clear indication that the defender is entering a new level of his career.

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Dias’ rise has been particularly impressive given his age, with Athletico having trusted him with senior football well before many players of his generation would normally be expected to make the step up.

Tottenham’s interest is therefore not based simply on potential, with Dias already demonstrating that he can handle regular first-team football at a high level.

His performances have ensured that interest is spreading, with Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford among the Premier League clubs continuing to monitor his progress.

However, we can also reveal that interest is emerging from elsewhere in Europe, with clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal all keeping tabs on the teenager.

We are informed that RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Como, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid and Benfica are among the growing list of clubs tracking Dias, underlining the level of attention now surrounding the Athletico defender.

Dias now has the opportunity to work with Ancelotti and train alongside some of Brazil’s established senior stars, something that is only likely to increase his profile across Europe.

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