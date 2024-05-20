A third transfer between Tottenham and Bayern Munich is taking shape

A third transfer between Tottenham and Bayern Munich could quickly take shape after being given the green light, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a big-money Spurs defender will leave the club for nothing.

Bayern and Spurs have become frequent trading partners over the last 12 months. Harry Kane completed a monumental transfer to Bavaria last summer and did exactly what you would expect upon landing in Germany.

Kane scored 36 goals and provided eight assists in just 32 Bundesliga matches. Unfortunately for the former Tottenham talisman, Bayern endured their first trophyless campaign in over a decade.

Kane was joined at Bayern by Eric Dier in January. The move came as a surprise to many, not least because Dier was way down the pecking order in north London.

However, Dier has performed well in Germany and was heavily favoured by Thomas Tuchel in the second half of the season ahead of higher profile stars such as Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs De Ligt and Kim min-jae.

According to various reports including those out of Germany, a third switch between Spurs and Bayern is on the cards.

Bayern want transfer-listed Spurs defender

Firstly, numerous sources in England have confirmed right-back Emerson Royal can leave Tottenham this summer.

The 25-year-old is a distant second choice to Pedro Porro at present and his displays when deputising at left-back and centre-half during the season left a lot to be desired.

Tottenham have sanctioned a mass clear-out and Emerson is front and centre among those who can leave. Who else Tottenham are looking to oust can be found here.

Emerson has an admirer in Italy in the form of AC Milan. However, per the latest from Germany, a reunion with Kane and Dier in Munich could await.

Bayern hope to make an addition in their troubled position of right-back this summer. Joshua Kimmich’s form collapsed this season and the Germany international is out of contract in 2025 anyway.

Elsewhere, January signing Sacha Boey made just two appearances upon joining from Galatasaray after suffering two separate injuries.

Emerson has emerged as a target for Bayern and Spurs have let it be known a deal is there to be made.

Regarding the cost, Tottenham reportedly hope to generate €29m/£24.8m through Emerson’s transfer.

A sale of that size would mean Tottenham almost break even on the £25.8m they paid to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona in 2021.

£25m Tottenham defender leaving for nothing

Elsewhere, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed another defender signed for a similarly high fee will leave for nothing next month.

Taking to X on Monday, Romano revealed: “Understand Ryan Sessegnon will leave Spurs as free agent as expected, time to part ways with the left-back.

“It’s already plenty of interest across England and Europe for Sessegnon, but player’s preference is to stay in the Premier League.”

Sessegnon cost Spurs £25m when plucked from Fulham way back in 2019. Unfortunately for the left-sided defender, injuries ravaged his time in north London where he made just 57 appearances in total.

With no new contract in the works and his existing deal due to expire next month, Sessegnon will be among those to depart Tottenham this summer.

