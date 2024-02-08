Tottenham transfer chief lifts lid on plans for summer and beyond; wowed by Lucas Bergvall January coup

Tottenham technical director Johan Lange has been speaking about the club’s transfer plans going forward and also reflected on beating Barcelona to the deadline day capture of Lucas Bergvall.

Spurs pulled off a major coup last week when they persuaded the Swedish midfield sensation to snub Barca and head to north London at the end of the season instead.

The 18-year-old will join up with Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad for pre-season training, with the Australian saying that he hopes Tottenham can become “the preferred destination” for talented youngsters around the world.

And when asked about Bergvall, Lange said: “First of all we want to be a destination for the best young talent out there.

“That can be talent coming into our academy in the foundation phase, or later being developed [when] coming through the academy. Or, as in the case, of Lucas it can be a player we decide to try to buy from a club abroad, in this case Djugardens.

“Lucas is a very mature player, despite just turning 18. He’s a box-to-box midfielder, very good in possession, been able to control the game and the same out of possession, he has a good work rate.

“For his age, he’s mature as a person. On top of that he has a very good family and support network around him. He has great potential. He will join in the summer and be part of the first-team squad. But it’s for him just to adapt to this new environment and take things step by step.”

Tottenham led the way in quiet winter window

Tottenham were one of the leading clubs in an incredibly quiet January window, signing Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and Romanian defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

And Lange, who joined the club from Aston Villa back in October, says the personalities of new signings are just as important as their qualities on the pitch, and insisted the whole club is totally in sync in the market.

He added: “We’re very fortunate to have a head coach in Ange who is crystal clear in how he wants to play, to train and which kind of personalities he’s looking for.

“So when the scouting team and myself are out looking for players, we know exactly what we’re looking for.

“We’re completely aligned as a club on how we want to build the squad over the coming years which is hugely important. But this is not only about Ange or myself, this is a club strategy, a club alignment and Ange and myself have been brought in in different roles to execute this.”

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they host Brighton in the Premier League.

They will also be boosted by the return of Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma from international duty, although the latter is unlikely to start against his old club after contracting malaria while he was at the African Cup of Nations.