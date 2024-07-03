A Tottenham transfer has fallen through and a top source has outlined what happens next, though a second Spurs deal has advanced after a fresh round of club-to-club contacts were made.

Exits could prove to be just as important as arrivals when shaping Tottenham’s squad for the season ahead.

Despite having European football on offer next term, Spurs are aiming to trim the fat of their squad and remove the deadwood.

Plenty of first-team stars have left via free agency including Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga.

Tottenham also mutually agreed to terminate Tanguy Ndombele’s contract despite the Frenchman having one year remaining on his deal.

To boost Ange Postecoglou’s spending power in the market, offers are being sought for the likes of Djed Spence, Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso, to name just four.

One player Spurs have successfully offloaded is Joe Rodon who’s signed for Leeds United in a permanent deal worth £10m.

Exits for fellow defenders Spence and Emerson are expected, with the former heavily linked with re-joining the club he spent the last six months of last season loaned to – Genoa.

Indeed, Spence has okayed returning to the Serie A side, though Genoa were attempting to negotiate a fee below their £8.5m/€10m option to buy.

Prior reports claimed Genoa were seeking a loan with an obligation to buy worth just £7m. Such a deal would have netted Spurs a sizeable loss given Spence cost £20m to sign from Middlesbrough.

Djed Spence transfer to Genoa collapses

Extensive talks over the fee had taken place since last season finished. But according to BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella, the deal is now off.

The issue of the transfer fee was cited as the primary reason why, with Kinsella insisting the move has now collapsed.

Genoa could yet revive a move later in the window, though only if Tottenham lower their demands.

As such, and for the time being, Tottenham now plan to offer Spence around to other clubs and alternative solutions are now being sought.

Fresh contacts for Emerson Royal sale

Elsewhere, there’s better news from Tottenham’s perspective regarding the sale of Emerson to AC Milan.

The Brazilian is surplus to requirements following Pedro Porro’s arrival and the 25-year-old has given the greenlight to signing for Milan.

Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue, though there’s still work to be done on the transfer fee.

Tottenham are hopeful of generating €25m/£21m for Emerson. As yet, Milan are unwilling to pay that amount.

However, a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has offered new hope a deal will ultimately be struck.

Taking to X, Romano revealed a new round of direct talks between the clubs have taken place. A compromise hasn’t yet been reached, though the clubs clearly have a willingness to get a deal done.

“New direct contact took place for Emerson Royal’s potential move to AC Milan,” stated Romano.

“Emerson gave green light in May and he wants the move, while there’s still a gap between clubs.

“Tottenham want around €25m to let Emerson leave. Talks to continue, nothing agreed yet.”

