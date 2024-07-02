Tottenham could follow up the impressive capture of teenage midfielder Archie Gray with the addition of another superb young talent, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Confirmation of Gray’s signing finally arrived on Tuesday morning after a couple of days of negotiating, as Spurs beat out competition from Brentford to sign the highly-rated Leeds youngster.

The 18-year-old has signed a six-year deal at Tottenham through to summer 2030, and will earn a contract worth £75,000 a week.

He will inherit the No.14 shirt in north London, most recently worn by Ivan Perisic, but also previously held, ironically, by Joe Rodon, who heads to Elland Road on a permanent transfer after his successful loan stint there last season.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Leeds do not have a sell-on clause attached to the deal, nor did they try and negotiate a season’s loan return for the teenager – meaning he will report for pre-season training at his new club in the coming week.

Gray is Tottenham‘s second signing of the window so far after the loan return of Timo Werner, but there are expected to be more to follow as TT understands that the club will fully back Ange Postecoglou in the summer window.

And the next addition could be another brilliant young talent, as Spurs weigh up a move for Rennes midfielder Desire Doue.

The 19-year-old, who has also been linked with Manchester United, is widely considered to be one of the most talented prospects in European football – having made his senior breakthrough for Rennes in 2022.

Doue has since gone to play 57 Ligue 1 games for the club, scoring seven times and is talented enough to be able to play in multiple midfield positions, as well as out wide.

The teenage talent notched up four goals and six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions last season as Rennes finished 10th in the table, while six of those outings came in the Europa League.

Tottenham already in contact over Doue deal

Our very own transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, informs TT that Tottenham have made contact with the agents of Doue and that although Transfermarkt currently has the player valued at £27million, Rennes will push for more like £50m.

There is clearly a Premier League premium tacked on when it comes to that sort of price tag for a player who has just completed his first full season of senior football.

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy is willing to fork out that amount for a player with clear potential, given that he has just brought the likes of Gray and Lucas Bergvall on board.

Indeed, landing a new striker and another central defender remains high on the list of Postecoglou’s priorities this summer as Tottenham look to at least one better than their fifth-placed finish last season and get back in the Champions League.

However, if a player of Doue’s unquestionable ability officially becomes available then it remains important that the club still has one eye on the future.