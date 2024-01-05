Tottenham transfer greenlit and terms ‘agreed’, as three critical reasons Bayern want mind-blowing deal emerge

Tottenham are ‘open’ to cutting a veteran star loose this window and three reasons why Bayern Munich are willing to pounce amid claims personal terms are already agreed have been revealed.

The primary goal at Tottenham this month is signing a top class and readymade centre-half. Ange Postecoglou’s go-to pairing this season has been Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. However, Romero is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Van de Ven is only just getting over a hamstring issue of his own.

In their respective absences Postecoglou has generally selected full-backs to cover in central areas.

Indeed, left-back Ben Davies – who did regularly play as a centre-back in a back three under Antonio Conte – has often partnered right-back Emerson Royal at the heart of defence.

That’s seen 29-year-old Eric Dier remain rooted to the bench despite being a centre-half by trade.

Dier is clearly unfancied by his manager and is also out of contract at season’s end. Various reports have claimed a new deal won’t be offered and Spurs are open to cashing in while they still can.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are confirmed to be “open to letting him go”.

With the greenlight granted, a stunning switch to German giant Bayern Munich appears to be taking shape.

Dier agrees personal terms with Bayern; Kane thrilled

Firstly, Football Insider reported Dier has already agreed personal terms with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Such a move would see Dier reunite with Harry Kane and the England striker is reportedly excited at the prospect of Dier joining him in Bavaria.

Romano added Tuchel has “approved” the signing of Dier who has been on Bayern’s radar dating back to the summer.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg added his take to the situation, reporting on X that Tuchel and Bayern chiefs have internally discussed Dier’s signing in recent days.

The German reporter also added weight to Dier being on board with the move when stating the veteran “would like to join Bayern”.

The late-career switch would represent a remarkable upgrade for Dier, especially given his standing in north London has never been lower.

Romano and Plettenberg both combined to detail three key reasons why Bayern are seemingly prepared to sanction what would unquestionably be a surprise move.

Why Bayern want Tottenham outcast

Romano claimed Bayern are smitten with Dier’s versatility, his vast experience and the fact he can slot into their eleven straight away.

Providing further detail on the versatility aspect, Plettenberg hinted Bayern like the notion Dier can operate in three different positions.

While not stated, those positions are presumably left centre-back, right centre-back and holding midfield.

Romano concluded by stating Dier is one of three options Bayern are considering. Nonetheless, it certainly sounds like they appreciate the Englishman and with Spurs open to severing ties, a deal is clearly there for the making.

Plettenberg signed off by declaring Dier to Bayern is “one to watch in the next days”.

