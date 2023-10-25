Tottenham transfer involving Juventus becomes a ‘priority’, as ‘first request’ worth £26m made

Juventus have made signing an underused Tottenham star their ‘priority’ for the January window, though the two clubs have different types of deals in mind, per reports.

Juventus have been rocked by a pair of suspensions that have decimated their midfield options. Paul Pogba failed an anti-doping test and has been suspended indefinitely. Nicolo Fagioli admitted to illegal betting practices and was handed a seven-month ban.

As such, Max Allegri’s side are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements in January and cannot wait until the summer.

Calciomercato claimed Spurs star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg features highly on Juve’s radar.

The Denmark international has lost his place as a regular starter this term, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr preferred by new boss Ange Postecoglou.

With his role diminished, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano previously claimed Hojbjerg will seek an exit at some stage in 2024.

“But for Hojbjerg the contract with his agent has ended and so he’s looking for the opportunities, new options and the January transfer window could be interesting for Hojbjerg because he wants to try a new chapter in 2024,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It could be January, it could be summer but for sure, Hojbjerg is looking for a new opportunity.”

Now, a fresh update from Calciomercato has shed new light on Juventus’ proposed move for Hojbjerg.

Juve and Spurs on different pages, but intermediaries hard at work

It’s claimed signing the combative midfielder, 28, is now the ‘priority objective’ for sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Intermediaries are said to already be working on a deal, though there’s plenty of details that still need to be ironed out.

The main obstacle to the move is Tottenham’s preference for a permanent sale. Spurs reportedly made Juve aware of their €30m (approx. £26m) asking price as a ‘first request’.

Juventus see things differently and will pursue a loan with an option to buy. While not stated, the loan they want would presumably be a six-month affair until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Juventus do have alternatives in mind if forging an agreement with Tottenham proves too tricky. Man City’s Kalvin Phillips is namechecked in the piece.

READ MORE: The 10 players with the most goals & assists in Europe in 2023-24: Kane, Salah, Simons…

Hojbjerg exit a risk with absences looming

While a Hojbjerg exit given his reduced role would appear to make sense for Spurs, there would be risk attached of severing ties in January.

Bissouma and Sarr could both be absent for around a month when the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway. The tournament takes place between January 13 and February 11.

Both Bissouma (Mali) and Sarr (Senegal) are expected to have prominent roles for their respective countries.

As such, for a short period near the beginning of 2024 at least, Hojbjerg may be required to start matches for Tottenham.

Son Heung-min will also be absent around the same time period while going for glory with South Korea at the 2023 Asian Cup (being held in Qatar in 2024).

DON’T MISS: Tottenham step up signing of deadly striker whose mind-boggling clause will spark transfer frenzy