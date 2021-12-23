Tottenham are ‘in the lead’ with regards to signing AC Milan enforcer Franck Kessie, though a report has shed light on premature ‘agreements’ and Spurs’ strong competition.

The midfield general, 25, is quickly becoming one of football’s most coveted free agents. Kessie is out of contract next summer and predictably, has no shortage of suitors.

Sportitalia TV reporter Rudy Galetti shared some potentially exciting news for Tottenham fans earlier this week.

He claimed that the north London club have tabled a salary offer of around €10million (£8.4m) per season.

That would make Kessie one of Tottenham’s highest-paid players, besting even Son Heung-Min’s current salary.

What’s more, a report in the Daily Express claimed that Kessie has turned down Milan’s latest contract offer and officially wants out.

Now, Sport Witness (citing Calciomercato) have provided a fresh take on the state of play.

Tottenham leading three-way Kessie scramble

Firstly, they insist that talk of any agreements being reached over Kessie’s future are premature. At this stage, all options remain open to Kessie, including staying at AC.

They state Milan are determined to sort out a new deal, and both they and the player are open to continuing their relationship.

However, they have thus far been unable to meet in the middle regarding the financial aspects of a new deal. That is not something that would scupper Tottenham or PSG, who are now making life difficult for Milan.

PSG are described as having pursued Kessie ‘for months’. From an English perspective, it is Antonio Conte’s Tottenham that are declared ‘in the lead’ among all Premier League sides.

Franck Kessie to replace superstar at Manchester United Franck Kessie is available on a free transfer in the summer and Manchester United want to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford

That would include Manchester United who have been linked with replacing Paul Pogba with Kessie.

Kessie has added goals to his combative displays over the last 18 months and would be a perfect partner in crime for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

A Kessie-Hojbjerg midfield axis would make every opposing side pause for thought. At present, Spurs are in with a genuine shout of providing Conte with exactly that.

Conte hands Steven Bergwijn fresh lifeline

Meanwhile, Conte claims Steven Bergwijn is ‘totally involved’ despite rumours linking him with a January exit.

The team’s most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup. Steven Bergwijn, in the starting lineup for the first time under Conte, put Tottenham ahead with 29 minutes gone.

Bergwijn put in an impressive performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which comes amid rumours of a January transfer. Dutch giants Ajax are supposedly eyeing his signature. But the 24-year-old could have a run in the side after impressing Conte while numerous players were out with Covid.

“I think these two weeks that we had many players with Covid helped me and helped Steven Bergwijn to understand very well what I want from him and what I want from the other 11 players we had in training,” the Italian told reporters.

“Don’t forget, for many days we trained with only 11 or 12 players. On one hand, it was very difficult. On the other hand, we exploited this situation to improve the players.

“We prepared to play the games with these players. For sure, Steven should have played against Leicester, against Brighton, the games that were postponed.

“With him and also other players, we tried to exploit the period when we were only 11 or 12 players, to improve these players. Now Steven is a player totally involved into what I want, into what I ask from my players. Don’t forget that I like to have a plan and I like to give options to my players.”

