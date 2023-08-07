Tottenham transfer list expands to six after U-turn over most questionable 2022 signing

Tottenham Hotspur are working on their list of players to offload and are now willing to sever ties with Djed Spence just a year after signing him, a report has claimed.

Spurs are currently resisting interest from Bayern Munich in Harry Kane, but there are a range of other players they do want to get rid of. So far, their only sale this summer has been Harry Winks to Leicester City after his loan spell at Sampdoria.

There are currently more than 30 senior players on the books at Tottenham, though, so more will need to follow Winks out the exit door.

And the Evening Standard has identified four players who are firmly on the transfer list for Tottenham, as well as a couple who can leave if the price is right.

The report claims Tottenham have put Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence up for sale. None of them were in the squad for their latest pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk.

It had already become clear that Tottenham were ready to move on from Lloris when they signed Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli to become their new goalkeeper earlier this summer. Lloris and the club have communicated openly about him wanting a new challenge.

Ndombele and Rodon, meanwhile, were both out on loan last season and have not done enough to convince Ange Postecoglou to give them his own chance.

Spence also ended last season out on loan after lasting just six months under Antonio Conte. His Spurs career only started last summer, but he was fighting a losing battle from the start after the former head coach denied he really wanted him.

Why Tottenham signed him without the full blessing of their coach could be questioned, even if Conte did suggest Spence could have been an investment for the club for the future.

Yet even beyond the Italian tactician’s spell in charge of Tottenham, Spence’s status at the club is now in serious doubt.

Although Spence has the longest contract of the quartet in question, until 2027, it seems Spurs are now ready to end his spell with them after just one year, which included a paltry six appearances before he followed Rodon to Rennes.

Tottenham trimming squad size

Where any of these four players will end up has not yet been decided, but it is unlikely they will be at Tottenham by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Tottenham could offload Davinson Sanchez and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, among others, if they receive appropriate offers.

Hojbjerg is a top target for Atletico Madrid this summer, but Tottenham will be waiting for them to meet their asking price.

Sanchez, on the other hand, has already been the subject of a successful bid by Spartak Moscow, but it was not a move he was comfortable making.