Fabrizio Romano has confirmed another Tottenham signing is ‘here we go’ done, while TEAMtalk can reveal a midfielder is up next, while a record-breaking winger signing has received full approval.

After successive 17th-placed finishes, Tottenham are well aware they must take a sledgehammer to an underperforming squad.

The need to add experience and leadership is crystal clear, and that’s exactly what Spurs are doing with their free agent swoops for Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

The move for Liverpool icon Robertson, 32, has survived a hijack attempt from Juventus. That deal was given Romano’s signature ‘here we go’ confirmation earlier this week, and now it’s time for Bournemouth’s Senesi.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter confirmed it’s a done deal between the 29-year-old centre-back and Spurs, and the Argentine will now sign a four-year contract.

Romano wrote: “Marcos Senesi to Tottenham, here we go! Deal in place after the verbal agreement reported since March.

“Four year contract for Senesi who’s set to put pen to paper soon and join #THFC as free agent. Another one after Robertson.”

Next up for Tottenham is re-signing Joao Palhinha to a permanent deal.

The Portugal international was one of very few Tottenham stars who performed to their usual standards this season.

Palhinha scored the goal that secured the club’s Premier League survival on the final day and sources have informed our insider, Graeme Bailey, that Spurs now intend to sign the central midfielder to a permanent deal.

Spurs believe Palhinha will say yes to joining outright despite growing interest in the Bayern Munich loanee from all of Portugal’s big three (FC Porto, Benfica, Sporting CP).

Tottenham can make life easy for themselves by simply triggering Palhinha’s option to buy, which is set at €30m / £26m.

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Record-breaking Savinho signing fully approved

The big bucks look like they’ll be spent on the flanks, with Tottenham now going all in on Manchester City winger, Savinho.

Spurs tabled two bids for the Brazilian last summer – the biggest of which was reportedly worth €80m / £70m, though both were rejected and Savinho signed a new contract with City.

At that time, Savinho was on board with joining Spurs, and per Fabrizio Romano, he’s once again ready to say yes to Tottenham.

Our reporter, Graeme Bailey, recently revealed Man City have approved Savinho’s sale. Accordingly, Tottenham have reactivated club-to-club talks with City and there is a firm expectation this is a deal that can get done.

Regarding cost, and assuming Spurs have to bid close to what they put forward last summer, Savinho would become the club’s all-time record signing, surpassing Dominic Solanke (£65m add-ons included).

The latest on Savinho’s potential move came via Football Insider who reaffirmed Savinho wants to join Spurs and is particularly keen on playing for Roberto De Zerbi.

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