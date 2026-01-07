Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is emerging on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, we can reveal, though they could well face competition from two Premier League rivals who are also tracking his signature.

The Ukraine star is highly-regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu, but number one Thibaut Courtois shows few signs of bowing out. Courtois is 33 but was handed a new two-year deal last summer and is on course to remain at the club.

Lunin, 26, has been with Real since 2018, and has been number two since 2021 following loan stints with Leganes, Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo.

Despite his huge promise, Real can’t offer Lunin any sort of regular minutes, and they also have exciting youngster Javi Navarro coming through the ranks, making it possible they could allow a deal in 2026.

Knowing he could be available, Lunin’s camp are doing work on options, and a move to England is understood to be a major temptation.

Sources have confirmed to us that Tottenham have been made aware of the situation, but they are not alone with a number of sides across Europe keen on Lunin.

Brighton & Hove Albion, who could lose Bart Verbruggen this summer, and Nottingham Forest are understood to be keeping tabs on the situation, too.

My colleague Fraser Fletcher reported on December 17 that Spurs have growing concerns over the long-term viability of current number one Guglielmo Vicario.

Fletcher added that Spurs are also tracking Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen and James Trafford of Manchester City.

Ter Stegen has been replaced by Joan Garcia at the Camp Nou. Trafford returned to City last summer but is behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order and is understood to be searching for a new club.

