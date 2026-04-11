Liverpool hero Andy Robertson could become the first signing of the Roberto De Zerbi era at Tottenham Hotspur, with Fabrizio Romano providing a crucial update on the transfer pursuit.

Tottenham held talks for Robertson during the January transfer window as they attempted to bolster their options at left-back. Liverpool were open to the move if they could bring Kostas Tsimikas back from his underwhelming loan spell at Roma.

However, Liverpool did not manage to agree Tsimikas’ return with Roma, which saw Robertson stay put.

Liverpool announced on Thursday that their legendary Scotsman will depart Anfield when his contract expires this summer.

The likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli have all registered their interest in snapping up Robertson on a free transfer.

But Spurs appear to have won the race for his services.

On X, formerly Twitter, Romano wrote: ‘Tottenham have a verbal agreement to sign Andy Robertson in June 2026, all terms in place.

‘Nothing signed/sealed yet as staying in Premier League will be a key factor ahead of proceeding. Robertson, ready to pick #THFC project if relegation battle has positive outcome.’

David Ornstein confirmed on Friday that Spurs are leading the charge for the full-back.

It emerged earlier on Saturday that Robertson will complete a U-turn on his move to north London if Spurs get relegated to the Championship.

West Ham United’s 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers has heaped yet more pressure on Spurs ahead of their difficult trip to Sunderland on Sunday.

De Zerbi is a highly regarded coach but he initially wanted to wait until the summer before making a final decision on joining Spurs. Club chiefs managed to get De Zerbi to change his mind, and the Italian has penned a five-year deal.

It will be intriguing to see how Spurs perform at the Stadium of Light. De Zerbi’s tactics normally take time for players to grasp, and he had the international break to get some of his ideas across.

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De Zerbi enters pressure cooker at Tottenham

But De Zerbi would have preferred to have the whole summer to instil all his ideas on the squad.

Relegation from the Premier League would be catastrophic for Spurs, both on and off the pitch. They would lose huge amounts of commercial revenue and would have to sell top players such as Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Dominic Solanke and Lucas Bergvall, just to name a few.

Returning to Robertson, it is the end of an era at Liverpool as fellow icon Mohamed Salah will also leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

Salah had another year left to run on his contract, but Liverpool have waived this out of respect for all he has achieved on Merseyside.

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