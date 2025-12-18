Tottenham go to extraordinary lengths to sign Antoine Semenyo before Liverpool, Man City

As the January window looms, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo remains the Premier League’s hottest property, with Tottenham Hotspur emerging as the “most active” suitor in recent days.

The 25-year-old Ghana international, who has had a superb campaign, is available via a £65million release clause activating on January 1 – for a limited early-window period only. Tottenham, under Thomas Frank, are pulling out all the stops to land their long-term target.

Sources indicate the north London club are prepared to shatter their wage structure, offering Semenyo a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at Tottenham.

This bold financial play, backed by the Lewis family’s ongoing investment and commitment to challenging the elite, aims to outmanoeuvre rivals.

Spurs’ aggression stems from a need to inject dynamism into an attack that has faltered amid a mid-table slog, with Frank viewing Semenyo’s pace and versatility as transformative.

Manchester City, however, continue to lead the race. Pep Guardiola’s side have maintained steady dialogue, with insiders affirming their frontrunner status thanks to Champions League guarantees and a tactical setup ideal for Semenyo’s counter-attacking flair.

Personal terms are understood to be advanced, positioning City to trigger the clause swiftly if the player leans their way.

Liverpool linger close behind, with Arne Slot a known admirer of the forward’s high-pressing attributes.

The Reds have monitored Semenyo extensively, seeing him as a potential boost amid squad uncertainties, but recent momentum has shifted toward the Manchester clubs and Spurs.

Manchester United have also made enquiries, joining the fray after Semenyo’s standout displays, but trail the leading trio.

Bournemouth, resilient in mid-table, prefer retaining their star until the summer – when the clause drops to £50m – but accept a big-money exit is inevitable.

With the clock ticking on the January activation deadline, Semenyo holds the power in this high-stakes pursuit, balancing ambition, trophies and lucrative offers.

A decision could arrive imminently, reshaping the top-flight landscape.

Antoine Semenyo to choose between four suitors

Semenyo is among four Bournemouth stars being watched by United.

The Red Devils do have the funds to meet his exit clause, despite reports to the contrary.

Bournemouth have identified FC Basel's Philip Otele as a potential replacement for Semenyo.

David Ornstein discussed their potential swoop for Semenyo earlier on Thursday.

