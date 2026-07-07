Explosive €50m Tottenham winger swoop greenlit – it’s NOT Leao

Tottenham Hotspur are turning their attention to forward signings after revamping their midfield, with Antonio Nusa among several high-quality targets being considered, according to a report.

Tottenham are backing Roberto De Zerbi with a colossal summer transfer window to give the Italian a squad capable of challenging for European qualification once again. The process began with a defensive overhaul, as Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka all joined on free transfers before the £52million signing of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs subsequently smashed their transfer record twice to land midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. Fernandes cost £85m when joining from West Ham United, while Tonali swapped Newcastle United for N17 in a £100m deal.

De Zerbi now wants Spurs chiefs to bring in a new winger and centre-forward.

Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao and Savinho are all on Spurs’ shortlist, but a move could also be made for RB Leipzig ace Nusa.

German source Fussball Daten claim there is a growing ‘transfer saga’ surrounding the Norway World Cup star, mainly involving Premier League clubs plus Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Spurs and Crystal Palace are described as ‘serious contenders’ to sign Nusa, while Newcastle believe they are leading the race.

The report states that Leipzig will ‘give the green light’ for Nusa to leave ‘if an offer in the region of €50m (£43m) is received’.

Interested clubs admire the 21-year-old’s ‘explosive’ pace and his ‘willingness to track back’, as he is a highly talented yet unselfish player.

Nusa’s potential suitors have also been impressed by his displays at the World Cup. He scored against Cote d’Ivoire in the last-32 and has played an important role in Norway reaching the quarter-finals, where they will play England.

Spurs may have to battle Liverpool to sign Nusa after the tournament ends. It emerged on July 2 that Leipzig are open to selling him for a slightly higher fee of £51m, with Liverpool plotting talks after missing out on his team-mate Yan Diomande.

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Tottenham keen on Nusa, Leao

It is important to note that AC Milan star Leao appears to be Spurs’ No 1 winger target as things stand.

We revealed on Sunday that Leao has said yes to joining Spurs, and that a deal is being explored by De Zerbi’s side.

Spurs have been alerted to the fact Milan have dropped their demands significantly, with the Portuguese now available for an enticing fee of €50m.

As previously mentioned, De Zerbi is also pushing for Spurs to bring in a new striker to compete with Dominic Solanke.

His top pick is currently Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth.

We revealed on Monday that Spurs are poised to test Bournemouth’s resolve with a £75m offer for Kroupi.

And Spurs could make it a dazzling triple deal by moving for an outstanding Croatian talent, as per a report.