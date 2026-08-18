Tottenham signing collapses as De Zerbi goes all out for £85m alternative

A journalist believes Liverpool will stop Tottenham Hotspur from signing Cody Gakpo this summer as Roberto De Zerbi pushes to land Manchester City’s Savinho instead.

Liverpool reportedly want at least £60million to sell Gakpo, and potentially as high as £70m. The left winger struggled at times for Liverpool last season but regained his confidence at the World Cup, scoring three times before the Netherlands’ surprise exit to Morocco.

Tottenham have already bolstered their defence and midfield for De Zerbi, and they have now turned their attention to the wide attacking positions.

De Zerbi has asked the club to sign both Gakpo and Savinho, seeing them as versatile yet quality players who can strengthen numerous positions across the forward line.

We revealed on Saturday that Gakpo has agreed personal terms with Spurs, while he has also informed Liverpool of his desire to leave.

Our sources state that Spurs could seriously test Liverpool’s resolve with a £60m bid for the 27-year-old.

But talkSPORT transfer reporter Alex Crook claims Gakpo will not be joining Spurs ready for the new campaign.

“I don’t think it will happen. Speaking to sources at Liverpool they think he’s had a good pre-season under Iraola, they think he’s a player that Iraola can get the best out of,” Crook said (via Last Word on Spurs).

“I think he probably would be open to the move, but at the moment that’s not one I expect to happen between now and deadline day.”

Instead, De Zerbi and Spurs look set to put all their effort towards landing Savinho from City.

Spurs have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian. They held talks for Savinho last summer too but ultimately could not convince City to sell him.

Tottenham locked in talks for Savinho

Savinho went on to pen a new contract at the Etihad, though Spurs believe a deal is there to be done this time around.

According to The Times, Spurs are in discussions with City over a huge £85m swoop for Savinho.

Previously, the 22-year-old was expected to move for £60-65m, but it now seems Spurs will have to significantly increase their proposal to reach an agreement.

It would not be a surprise if Spurs did launch a mega £85m offer for Savinho. The captures of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes have shown Spurs are willing to spend massive money to give De Zerbi a squad capable of challenging for European qualification once again.

Meanwhile, City and Spurs have been floored by Chelsea’s huge demands for Pedro Neto.