Mind-blowing Tottenham offer succeeds as spectacular hijack confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham Hotspur have successfully hijacked Aston Villa’s move for Conor Gallagher, according to Fabrizio Romano, while our sources have revealed the huge sums he will earn in north London.

Gallagher has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in recent months as he eyes a return to the Premier League. Villa had been in pole position to sign the midfielder after opening ‘formal talks’ with Atleti.

Indeed, sources told us earlier on Monday that Gallagher had provisionally said yes to joining Unai Emery’s side.

But Tottenham hold long-standing interest in the player and moved in quickly to hijack Villa’s negotiations.

David Ornstein soon revealed that Spurs were closing in on a €40million (£35m) deal for Gallagher.

This was followed by Romano, who has given Gallagher’s switch to Spurs his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

The former Chelsea star has ‘informed Atleti about his decision to join Spurs’.

Sources have informed our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Gallagher has been told he will be a key player under Thomas Frank and central to the club’s rebuild.

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has also provided the following update: ‘Tottenham have outbid Villa for Conor Gallagher.

Conor Gallagher to become Tottenham’s best-paid player – Sources

‘Villa were close to concluding a loan deal with an obligation, and talks went well between Gallagher and Unai Emery.

‘However, Spurs were being kept aware of the situation throughout and have now decided to push on and strike a deal.

‘They are prepared to pay €40m for him, more than Villa initially were in their overall deal, and we can confirm that Spurs have agreed to meet his pay demands.

‘We understand Spurs are prepared to break their wage structure, and make Gallagher their highest paid player – putting him on more than Cristian Romero.

‘The lure of a move back to London has also had a major bearing on Gallagher.’

Romero currently earns a reported £200,000 a week, which will soon be eclipsed by Gallagher.

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones added: ‘As we reported at the weekend, Tottenham decided to re-enter the race for Gallagher because Villa had made an approach. They did not want to sit back and watch.

‘They know Villa’s proposal was good from a sporting perspective but they have been able to appeal to the player in a different way. They have longer-term interest dating back one year, so he knows they truly admire him and that he will be central to how they build from here.

‘They have told him they are going to follow up his signing with some more statement moves in the market. They have also made a very big statement financially, in terms of his personal terms.

‘His family live close to London still and he is very close knit with them in terms of how he values that. Being away in Spain gave him a new challenge but the chances to be back in familiar surroundings will help. This is a bold move from Spurs but one they completely believe in.

‘Gallagher has the energy, quality and experience they have been crying out for. Frank is behind the move and will be relieved if the deal is completed.’