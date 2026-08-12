Fabrizio Romano gives bizarre Tottenham deal ‘here we go’ confirmation

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to sell Djed Spence to Inter Milan for a shockingly low fee, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Spence made 44 appearances last season as Roberto De Zerbi saved Tottenham from relegation to the Championship. Tottenham won three of their last seven league matches to finish in 17th place on 41 points, ultimately sending West Ham United down. It was the second year in a row that Spurs had finished one spot above the relegation zone.

Spence was a surprise inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup, given Spurs’ recent struggles, but the full-back had a great tournament.

Spence was one of England’s best performers as they reached the semi-finals before losing in painful fashion to Argentina.

Spence’s stock rose significantly thanks to the World Cup, yet De Zerbi has greenlit the 26-year-old’s sale. De Zerbi cannot guarantee Spence regular starts, and Spurs will not stand in the player’s way as he searches for guaranteed minutes.

We revealed on Tuesday that Inter’s talks to sign Spence had accelerated, and Romano has now stated that an agreement is in place.

On X, formerly Twitter, the journalist wrote: ‘Djed Spence to Inter, here we go!

‘Verbal agreement in place now with Tottenham for England RWB. Transfer fee worth €31.5m [£27m].

‘Full agreement also with Spence who wanted the move as revealed over recent days. Deal in place.’

Spurs selling Spence for just £27m is a bizarre decision given he was one of England’s standout players at the World Cup, plus the fact he has three years left on his contract.

It is understandable they want to cash in on him while his stock is high, but they could have received far more than £27m.

Djed Spence to leave Tottenham for Inter Milan

Spence’s agents have reportedly offered him to clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool in recent weeks. However, Inter have always been viewed as his most likely suitors.

The Englishman could be one of several defenders to leave N17 before the transfer deadline.

According to Spanish reporter Gerard Romero, Barcelona have ‘made contact’ for Pedro Porro.

It is hard to see Spurs selling both Spence and Porro though, as such deals would decimate their options at right-back.

Instead, centre-half Cristian Romero is expected to quickly follow Spence out of north London.

Atletico Madrid are preparing a new bid to finalise the signing of Romero, having hijacked Inter’s talks for him.

Meanwhile, we can reveal Spurs and Manchester City have joined Atleti in the race for a highly rated winger.