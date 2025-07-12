Classy Brazil star ‘would love’ Tottenham move as cut-price transfer beckons

Tottenham Hotspur have a great chance of signing Douglas Luiz, with reports revealing the Juventus midfielder is eager to join Thomas Frank’s side, as well as how much he could cost.

Tottenham have entered a new era as Frank has replaced Ange Postecoglou as head coach. Postecoglou helped Tottenham to end their trophy drought by winning last season’s Europa League, but it was not enough to keep his job as the side’s Premier League form proved damning.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy opted to go in a different direction by sacking Postecoglou and landing Frank from Brentford as his replacement.

So far this summer, Spurs have made deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel permanent, while also signing Kota Takai and Mohammed Kudus.

They have triggered Morgan Gibbs-White’s £60million (€69m / $81m) release clause too, but the move is on hold after Nottingham Forest’s angry response came to light.

According to TBR, if Spurs are successful in landing Gibbs-White, then their next ‘priority’ will be the capture of a defensive midfielder.

Luiz is a prime candidate for that role after Spurs reportedly began talks with Juve for him last week.

The 18-cap Brazil international ‘would love’ to join Spurs and become part of their exciting new project under Frank.

Luiz has plenty of Premier League experience, having been at Aston Villa between 2019 and 2024, and he is eyeing a return to England this summer.

Juve have allowed Luiz to hold talks with potential suitors as his spell in Turin has not gone to plan, with Spurs firmly in the mix to snap him up.

Juve paid Villa €50m (£58m / $67.5m) for Luiz last summer but TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that they are willing to sell him for half price, €25m (£29m / $34m).

Tottenham, Everton could battle for Douglas Luiz

We understand Everton have also made an enquiry for the 27-year-old, while Manchester United and Leeds United have been linked with him too.

Luiz came up in conversations between Man Utd and Juve over Jadon Sancho. But rather than engage in a swap deal, Juve are set to sign Sancho for an initial fee of €25m, as per reports in Italy.

It is slightly concerning that Luiz has not managed to make a big impact in Serie A. However, he was one of the Premier League’s best midfielders during his time at Villa and will be looking to return to that top form if he joins a club such as Spurs or Everton.

TBR report that Spurs have identified Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha as a backup option for Luiz. Palhinha is in a similar situation as his spell in Bavaria has not worked out.

Bayern are open to negotiating Palhinha’s sale and the Portugal star’s agents have been in touch with several clubs including Spurs.

Like Luiz, Palhinha has fond memories of the Premier League. He was a stat monster during his time at Fulham, regularly topping the standings for tackles won and interceptions completed prior to his switch to Bayern.

Man Utd and West Ham United are both keeping tabs on Palhinha’s situation, while Fulham are keen on a reunion.

Meanwhile, the reasons why West Ham accepted a reduced price for new Spurs ace Kudus have emerged.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Spurs hold concrete interest in Genoa defender Koni De Winter.

Sources have told us which Serie A giant will provide Spurs with the strongest competition for the Belgian.

