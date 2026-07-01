Tottenham in transfer rampage as £100m striker eyed after Fernandes, Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur are already planning their next transfers after Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, with a club insider revealing their interest in Bournemouth hitman Eli Junior Kroupi.

Tottenham have beaten Manchester United to the capture of West Ham United’s Portuguese star Fernandes. David Ornstein confirmed on Tuesday night that Spurs have ‘won the race’ for the central midfielder by agreeing an £85million deal with West Ham.

Man Utd were previously confident about landing Fernandes, but we have revealed the three reasons why he chose Spurs instead.

Spurs are also advancing towards the sensational capture of Newcastle United midfielder Tonali after Roberto De Zerbi identified the pair as crucial targets.

Manchester City are reportedly planning to submit an opening bid for Tonali, but they look set to be quickly outdone by Spurs.

The north London side are in pole position for Tonali, having seemingly agreed a six-year contract with the Italian and already opened formal talks with Newcastle.

According to reliable Spurs reporter Paul O’Keefe, snaring Kroupi is De Zerbi’s next objective.

‘Junior Kroupi is among the forward players of interest to Tottenham,’ O’Keefe wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kroupi is one of the best young strikers in the Premier League, having hit 13 goals in 33 appearances during his debut season – the record for a teenager.

Landing Kroupi would be another statement of intent from Spurs, who are willing to back De Zerbi with top-quality signings to fire the team up the Premier League table next season.

Spurs see the Frenchman as someone who can provide Dominic Solanke with competition and cover up front. His signing could push the likes of Richarlison and Mathys Tel further down the pecking order.

It emerged on June 8 that Bournemouth want a huge £100m to sell Kroupi, seeing him as one of the best U21 attackers around.

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Tottenham considering major Kroupi deal

It will be interesting to see whether that colossal price puts Spurs off. They are spending big at De Zerbi’s request, but £100m for a player with one season’s worth of Premier League experience is a crazy figure.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked with moves for Kroupi. A switch to Anfield could be tempting, as it would see the 20-year-old reunite with former Cherries boss Andoni Iraola.

However, we revealed on Tuesday that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to ramp up their own quest to land Kroupi, having identified him as a dream replacement for Goncalo Ramos, who is departing for AC Milan.

While the player is currently settled at the Vitality Stadium, the opportunity to join two-time Champions League winners PSG would be very hard to ignore.

Meanwhile, Spurs have scheduled Fernandes’ medical, and new information has explained how United missed out.