Kroupi agent drops update as Tottenham ready giant opening bid

The agent of Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi has provided an update on his client’s situation as Tottenham Hotspur try to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to a deal.

Bournemouth signed Kroupi for €13million in February 2025 before loaning him back to the French club for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Last season was Kroupi’s first in the Premier League, and it proved to be a record-breaking one.

The France U21 starlet became the highest-scoring teenage debutant in the competition’s history, hitting 13 goals in 33 appearances as Bournemouth qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

But the Cherries have lost manager Andoni Iraola to Liverpool and key defender Marcos Senesi to Tottenham, and Kroupi could follow them out of the Vitality Stadium.

A reunion with Senesi in north London is a strong possibility, as Spurs want to make the 20-year-old their new centre-forward.

Spurs have already bolstered their defence and midfield for Roberto De Zerbi, and the Italian wants Kroupi to be signed next, providing serious competition for Dominic Solanke up front.

In an interview with 365 Scores (as cited by Spanish newspaper Sport), Kroupi’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, was asked whether an agreement has been reached with either Spurs or Barcelona.

While Sissoko shut down those claims, he did confirm that talks are underway.

“We are still discussing his future. We’ll see what happens in the coming days; at the moment there is no final decision,” the agent said.

We revealed on Monday that Spurs are preparing to submit a huge £75m bid to begin the process of signing Kroupi.

Bournemouth are understood to want £90-100m to sell the 20-year-old, but Spurs feel a £75m offer will seriously test the Cherries’ resolve.

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Tottenham aim to win Eli Junior Kroupi chase

Spurs are also confident the player wants to leave Bournemouth and play under De Zerbi, despite their lack of European football.

Our sources state that Arsenal and Chelsea are both keeping tabs on the situation and could make rival bids for Kroupi if they firm up their interest.

At this stage, however, Spurs are pushing hardest to forge an agreement.

Dusan Vlahovic is a backup option De Zerbi could consider. The Serbian is a free agent after failing to agree a new contract with Juventus.

In addition to a new striker, De Zerbi wants Spurs to bring in a winger to further improve his attacking options.

Rafael Leao, Cody Gakpo, Savinho and Antonio Nusa are all under consideration.

Spurs have also exploded into the race for a Sporting CP attacker, according to a report.