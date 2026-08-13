Romano confirms Tottenham ‘working’ on stunning £137m double deal

Tottenham Hotspur Roberto De Zerbi has been strongly backed in the transfer market this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho, while they have also identified an ‘expensive’ backup target, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham promised Roberto De Zerbi a squad rebuild this summer to help get the club back into the European qualification places, and they have brought in six new players during a busy summer so far. Spurs started by overhauling their backline with the captures of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dubravka.

De Zerbi then asked Spurs to overhaul his central midfield options, and they went on to smash their transfer record twice.

Spurs paid West Ham United £85million for Mateus Fernandes before eclipsing that deal with the £100m capture of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

Spurs have now turned their attention to their forward line. They want at least one new winger, plus a centre-forward who can compete with Dominic Solanke and Richarlison.

On his YouTube channel, Romano has confirmed that Gakpo and Savinho are both key targets for Spurs, with talks ongoing.

“More movements are expected at Tottenham in the next days, because don’t forget their top targets remain two players: one is Cody Gakpo, the other one is Savinho,” he said.

“On the wings, they are working on these two deals. No negotiations for Folarin Balogun.

“I know there have been many reports in the last 24 hours, but Tottenham are not working on a Balogun deal.

“The two top targets [for] wingers remain Cody Gakpo and Savinho. [The] alternative is Pedro Neto, who is very expensive.”

Spurs could end up splashing out a huge £137m to sign Gakpo and Savinho.

Liverpool want £70-72m for Gakpo, while City are demanding £60-65m to sell Savinho.

De Zerbi likes Gakpo for his ability to play as either a left winger or centre-forward. The Dutchman struggled for Liverpool last season but looked far better at the World Cup, scoring three times.

Ben Jacobs said on August 5 that Liverpool will be more inclined to sell Gakpo if they bring in Bradley Barcola and a second wide player.

Savinho, meanwhile, has already agreed personal terms with Spurs.

Tottenham in for Cody Gakpo AND Savinho

Spurs failed to sign the Brazilian last summer but are more confident of getting a deal done this time around.

Previous reports have suggested Spurs are on the cusp of forging a £65m agreement for Savinho. But going off Romano’s update, it seems Spurs are currently offering less than £60m for the 22-year-old.

De Zerbi could use Savinho as a left winger regularly if he decides to play Gakpo as a striker.

Once again, though, Savinho’s versatility makes him an attractive option. He is equally comfortable playing on either flank.

We confirmed on August 6 that Spurs see Chelsea’s Neto as a backup option for Savinho.

But that transfer would be difficult to agree given the rivalry between Spurs and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that De Zerbi could push five more stars out of Spurs after Cristian Romero.