It's been made clear Tottenham were not the first choice for one of their summer signings

Italian insider Mirko Di Natale has revealed he “feels very sorry” for a Tottenham new boy given he was “attached” to a different club and wasn’t able to fulfil that.

In the final few days of the summer window, Spurs were busy. They landed Xavi Simons, following Chelsea’s lengthy attempts to secure his transfer, before snapping up Randal Kolo Muani on deadline day.

The interest in the Paris Saint-Germain striker was swift, essentially being picked up on deadline day and going from there to his loan signing for the season within a few days.

But after Kolo Muani’s spell at Juventus in the second half of the 2024/25 season, it was widely reported he wanted to return there.

Insider Di Natale has made it clear that Tottenham were a second choice for the striker.

He told Calciomercato: “If you talk to people close to PSG, they’ll tell you that Juventus changed their formula 100,000 times, so Paris Saint-Germain wanted to break off negotiations.

“If you talk to people close to Juve, they’ll tell you that PSG never really opened up, even to the latest proposals. I feel very sorry for the boy because I read that he was very attached to the environment and hoped to return.

“However, a player like [Lois] Openda is coming to Juventus, who I think can do very well.”

Why PSG allowed loan terms

PSG were aware of Kolo Muani’s desire to exit the club in the summer window.

Initially, it was reported by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano that the French club were insistent that whoever landed the striker had to include an obligation to buy him in their deal.

But Tottenham landed him on loan only with an option to buy.

Romano stated PSG allowed that as they knew Kolo Muani wanted out. While his preference was to Juventus, he seemingly had eyes for a move anywhere he could get it ahead of staying in France.

Tottenham round-up: Return for Fofana possible

It’s been revealed that Tottenham approached Lyon for Malick Fofana in the dying embers of the summer window, but were turned away as the French side had little time to source a replacement.

It’s said Spurs will consider going back in for the winger in the January window.

Meanwhile, the reasons Tottenham did not pursue a move for Rafael Leao have been revealed, with AC Milan quoting £87million for the late summer transfer.

That saw Spurs instead focus on Kolo Muani who said he will “give everything” for his new side.

