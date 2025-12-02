In a transfer window that promises fireworks, Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a seismic shift in their goalkeeping department, with Manchester City’s James Trafford emerging as a prime target to claim the number one shirt.

Sources close to the club reveal that Tottenham have greenlit exploratory talks, viewing the 23-year-old Englishman as a long-term successor who could inject youth and Premier League pedigree into Thomas Frank’s side.

Trafford’s frustration at the Etihad is palpable. Just weeks after penning a lucrative deal in July, the former England Under-21 star found himself sidelined following City’s audacious €30million (£26m) swoop for Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer transfer scramble.

The Italian’s arrival has relegated Trafford to second choice, sparking a clear desire for first-team football.

“James is a top talent ready to step up,” confided a City insider. “He’s itching for minutes, and Spurs’ project aligns perfectly with his ambitions.”

The move could hinge on outgoing traffic at the opposite end of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham’s Italian custodian who arrived in a £17m deal from Empoli just 18 months ago, has become a beacon of stability amid Spurs’ defensive wobbles.

Signed as Hugo Lloris’ heir, the 29-year-old has silenced doubters with a string of acrobatic saves and commanding distribution, earning himself a leadership role in the squad. However, his form has faltered.

Yet, whispers from Milan suggest Inter are circling. Spurs, ever pragmatic, would entertain offers north of £30m (€34m) if it facilitates an upgrade.

Trafford, with his lightning reflexes and ball-playing nous honed at Burnley and City, represents that step up – a homegrown gem unburdened by the pressure of continental adaptation.

For Spurs, perched precariously in mid-table after a poor run of form, this swap could redefine their spine. Securing Trafford would not only bolster squad harmony but signal ambition in a market dominated by the ‘Big Six’. As winter bites, N17 buzzes with possibility: is this the pivot that reignites Frank’s revolution?

Tottenham must fend off Newcastle to sign James Trafford

Spurs will face competition to sign Trafford, as we revealed on November 14 that Newcastle United have reopened talks with him after missing out on a deal over the summer.

And on November 20, sources indicated to us that City could offer Newcastle the shot-stopper in a stunning player-plus-cash deal for Tino Livramento.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an enquiry for Trafford, but he is more likely to join Spurs or Newcastle in January.

Trafford is not the only City player on Spurs’ radar, as they tried to land Brazilian winger Savinho in the summer.

Spurs continue to monitor Savinho’s situation, and City’s faith in him could be tested again during the 2026 transfer windows.

