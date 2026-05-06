Tottenham Hotspur are ready to step up their pursuit of Jan Paul van Hecke, TEAMtalk understands, despite strong interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool, who have made enquiries in recent weeks and are ready to invest.

The 25-year-old has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers over the past two seasons, and his development has not gone unnoticed across England’s elite.

However, Tottenham believe they may hold a key advantage. Roberto De Zerbi is keen to reunite with Van Hecke after their time together at Brighton & Hove Albion, and that connection could prove decisive.

Sources indicate Tottenham are preparing for significant change at the back, with uncertainty surrounding both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, regardless of how the season concludes.

Spurs internally admit that both Romero and Van de Ven are looking likely exits this summer.

Planning is already well advanced. Spurs have an agreement in principle for Marcos Senesi from AFC Bournemouth, as we revealed on April 17, while highly-rated Croatian talent Luka Vuskovic is due back following an impressive loan with Hamburg.

Even so, further reinforcements are being actively explored, and Van Hecke is viewed internally as one of the standout options to elevate the defensive unit.

There is also a broader recruitment strategy in mind. We understand Spurs would ideally like to pair Van Hecke with Bart Verbruggen if conditions allow.

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Tottenham transfers: Major changes coming this summer

Both players flourished under De Zerbi at Brighton, and sources suggest they would be open to a reunion with the Italian coach.

We confirmed on April 30 that current Spurs No 1, Guglielmo Vicario, has reached an agreement to return to Italy.

While Chelsea and Liverpool remain firmly in the frame for Van Hecke, Spurs’ connection through De Zerbi, alongside their expected defensive overhaul, could give them an edge – but Premier League survival is the first hurdle they must overcome to have any chance of landing him.

Richarlison could follow the likes of Romero, Van De Ven and Vicario out of north London this summer, as we reported last week that the striker’s sensational return to Everton is a genuine possibility.

A Feyenoord centre-forward is a candidate to replace Richarlison in N17, as sources told us on April 28 that Spurs and Leeds United are both tracking his progress.