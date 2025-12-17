The battle for Jeremy Monga is set to intensify in 2026 with a host of clubs manoeuvring to land the outstanding 16-year-old prospect, with sources confirming to us that Tottenham Hotspur have been making a big push in recent weeks.

Every top Premier League club is chasing Monga – who despite his age has played over 20 first-team games. Monga made his debut for Leicester aged 15 last season and at that point was the second youngest player in Premier League history, behind only Ethan Nwaneri.

Monga turns 17 in July, when he is able to sign his first professional contract with Leicester. But it remains to be seen if he will commit to the Foxes, who are struggling to get their promotion campaign on track this term.

Whilst pleased with the action he is seeing at the King Power, Monga and his camp are aware of the interest that has emerged and that will be very difficult for him to overlook.

Indeed, given the impact made by the likes of Monga’s international colleagues Rio Ngumoha and Max Dowman in the Premier League this season, it is likely going to be hard to persuade him to remain in the Championship.

We can reveal that Tottenham have been pushing very strongly in recent weeks, but Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all laid out their plans to the Coventry-born star.

As it stands, we are told that he will likely make his final decision in early 2026.

We can confirm that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have all had conversations with his team. Although, he would have to wait until 2027 in theory to leave England, should that be the path he wants to take.

It emerged on October 27 that City were leading the chase for the left winger, but Spurs are trying to beat them to his capture.

Tottenham transfer news: Exit green light; £70m striker option

Meanwhile, sources state that Spurs are poised to let Brennan Johnson leave in January.

They are planning an initial loan exit to help the forward increase his transfer value.

Spurs have shown interest in an in-form striker who’d replace Richarlison, though they will have to pay a huge £70m to snare him.

