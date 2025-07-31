Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha, with trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano providing all the latest details.

Palhinha spent two years at Fulham between 2022 and 2024 before taking the next step in his career last summer by joining Bayern for €56million (then £47m). However, things have not gone to plan for the midfielder in Germany.

While he picked up a Bundesliga winners’ medal alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala, Palhinha did not have the desired impact.

The defensive midfielder was limited to 25 appearances due to fierce competition for places and an injury between November and January.

Bayern have therefore put Palhinha on the market to reduce their wage bill and potentially recoup funds for their transfer budget.

It emerged earlier on Thursday that talks between Tottenham and Bayern for Palhinha are ‘serious’.

Romano has now provided a key update on the situation. The Italian reporter has revealed that Tottenham have ‘agreed personal terms’ with the player.

Tottenham have also entered into ‘advanced talks’ with Bayern, with the transfer at the ‘final stages’.

Spurs are due to cover Palhinha's wages in full, which are understood to be worth £200,000 a week.

Spurs are due to sign the Portugal star on an initial loan which includes an option to buy next summer. Other reports have claimed the buy clause will be mandatory, but Romano has shut this speculation down.

Joao Palhinha to return to London

After being told he would be put on the market by Bayern this summer, Palhinha set a return to England as his priority, and he is now poised to achieve such a move.

Manchester United have also been linked with the dominant midfielder, while Fulham were hopeful of engineering a reunion, but it is Spurs who have won the race.

Palhinha is due to become Spurs’ third new signing of the summer, after Mohammed Kudus and Kota Takai.

The north London outfit have also made deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel permanent, while Luka Vuskovic has officially joined the club after a deal for him was initially agreed in September 2023.

While Palhinha did not thrive in Bavaria, it is still a great deal for Spurs to potentially complete. The 30-year-old was exceptional during his time at Fulham, regularly topping the Premier League charts for tackles made and duels won.

Tottenham transfer news: Son latest; Ligue 1 swoop

