Tottenham Hotspur are adamant that teenager Luka Vuskovic will become part of their long-term plans despite interest from German clubs, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

His profile continues to rise while on loan at Bundesliga side Hamburg, as he scored one of the goals of the season at the weekend. A sensational heel-kick volley helped his side to a 3-2 victory over Werder Bremen at a time when he was already attracting attention for his top defensive displays.

Croatian centre-back Vuskovic has had the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig looking at him with keen eyes since the 18-year-old took to Bundesliga life so naturally.

He has only just joined Tottenham, though, and the reason for his loan move was not due to doubts about his ability.

Spurs felt a move and first-team football at a high level could get him in the frame for Premier League action more quickly – and it is proving to be the case.

Spurs are not interested in selling the player and will speak to him about his future at the end of the season.

We revealed on October 7 that Dortmund and Leipzig are watching Vuskovic closely, having been impressed by his performances.

And sources confirmed to us on November 24 that Spurs want to hand the starlet a new contract to keep interested clubs at bay.

Vuskovic came through the Hajduk Split academy and went on to play 11 times in their first team, while also having loan spells in Poland and Belgium.

He arrived in north London in July after Spurs agreed a £12million deal with Hajduk.

Vuskovic has since admitted he needed a loan spell away from Spurs as it would have been incredibly difficult for him to get into the starting eleven ahead of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

