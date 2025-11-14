Tottenham Hotspur have continued to make checks on Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, and had an eye on him while on France duty this week, sources have revealed to us.

Akliouche appeared from the bench and made a positive impact in a 4-0 win over Ukraine. Sources indicate that Tottenham had representatives watching the game as he looks to make his mark in international football.

Spurs have been monitoring him closely at Monaco, and it is believed he is one of the players they are looking towards as a potential 2026 transfer target.

Thomas Frank wants new edge to his attack, and Akliouche offers a sense of excitement with his runs both on and off the ball.

Spurs are still not sure which way they will turn in the new year, as they have a list of attacking options and will whittle it down in the coming weeks.

They have players at varying levels so that they are well prepared to recruit in January at a time when they aim to be as ambitious as possible.

We revealed that Akliouche is on Spurs’ attacking shortlist on August 26.

Tottenham keen on Akliouche, Semenyo

On October 22, sources confirmed to us that Spurs have identified the right winger as an alternative signing to Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo.

The latter remains a top target for Spurs but is also being chased by Liverpool, according to TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher. If Spurs miss out on Semenyo then talks could begin for Akliouche instead.

Spurs have been watching the 23-year-old Frenchman’s performances in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League closely this season.

Akliouche was at the heart of Monaco’s most dangerous moves when they hosted Spurs in the Champions League last month, and he would have had at least one assist if Guglielmo Vicario didn’t manage such an impressive performance.

Akliouche can operate as either a right winger or central attacking midfielder, meaning he could bolster numerous positions for Frank. Although, Spurs also need to strengthen the left side of their attack, a void which could be filled by Semenyo or another signing.

