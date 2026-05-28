Triple Tottenham signing advances as De Zerbi rebuild gathers pace

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signings of Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson, with both deals now agreed in principle as Roberto De Zerbi’s rebuild gathers pace in North London, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Tottenham are hoping to formally complete both moves in the coming days after lengthy groundwork earlier this year.

Argentina international Senesi and Scotland captain Robertson had already indicated their intention to leave Bournemouth and Liverpool respectively once their contracts expired this summer.

We previously revealed that Tottenham were leading the race for both defenders, and we can now confirm the club are increasingly confident of finalising their arrivals imminently.

Despite attracting interest from elsewhere, both players quickly reaffirmed their commitment to joining Spurs once the club secured Premier League survival under De Zerbi.

Internally, Tottenham view the double swoop as a hugely important early statement ahead of what is expected to be a transformative summer window.

The club’s hierarchy believe landing two highly experienced Premier League defenders will provide immediate leadership, stability and top-flight know-how to De Zerbi’s evolving squad.

Senesi, 29, has developed into one of the Premier League’s most reliable left-sided central defenders during his time at Bournemouth, and Spurs believe his composure in possession and aggressive front-foot defending make him an ideal fit for De Zerbi’s style.

Robertson, meanwhile, arrives with enormous pedigree after a trophy-laden spell at Liverpool, where he established himself as one of the division’s outstanding full-backs over the past decade.

The 32-year-old’s experience, intensity and leadership qualities are all viewed internally as major assets as Tottenham attempt to re-establish themselves following a turbulent campaign.

However, TEAMtalk understands Spurs’ defensive business may not stop there.

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Two top defenders could leave Tottenham

The club are still assessing the futures of captain Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, both of whom continue to attract serious interest from elsewhere in Europe.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Atletico Madrid remain strongly interested in Romero, while Van de Ven has admirers across the continent following another impressive season despite Tottenham’s struggles.

Should either defender depart, Spurs are expected to re-enter the market for another centre-back before the window closes.

Another priority Tottenham are hoping to conclude shortly is the permanent signing of Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal international impressed hugely during his spell under De Zerbi and TEAMtalk understands Spurs are now confident of completing a £26million deal with Bayern Munich.

Palhinha, 30, has attracted interest from Porto, Benfica and former club Sporting CP, but sources indicate Tottenham increasingly believe the midfielder will opt to remain in North London.

Spurs view Palhinha as a crucial part of De Zerbi’s plans moving forward and are eager to finalise the deal quickly as preparations continue for what the club hopes will be a far more stable and competitive campaign next season.

We can also reveal that Spurs have joined Aston Villa and Everton in the chase for an all-action Ligue 1 midfielder.