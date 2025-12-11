Mason Greenwood’s impressive scoring record continues at Marseille but a move back to the Premier League is still considered to be off limits, sources state.

His form at Marseille has been consistent and this week he scored twice in a 3-2 win over Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. It means he now has 13 goals for the season, and as the top scorer in Ligue 1 his potential to step up to a bigger stage with a transfer begins to have hope.

However, sources say there continues to be very little chance of him returning to England on the back of his controversial history from his time at Manchester United and any backlash to his signing.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have both been mentioned previously as clubs who could be tempted to sign him – but sources indicate that neither are likely to do so at this stage.

It is felt Greenwood will put himself in the shop window though, and that a move to La Liga is more likely if he is to get a big transfer. Both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have been looking at him.

West Ham will sign a striker in the new year as they look to move on Niclas Fullkrug. We revealed on November 16 that Fullkrug is poised to reject interest from the Premier League as he would rather join Wolfsburg or Hamburg in Germany.

The Irons are trying to be smart about finding an edge in the transfer market, and they have checked out Strasbourg’s Joaquin Panichelli as well as Rio Ave’s Brazilian forward Clayton, who is the top scorer in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The Hammers have also been linked with Promise David of Union Saint-Gilloise, but sources indicate a handful of other new options are also being looked at right now to decide whether they make the January shortlist.

Tottenham transfer news: Shock exit possible; talks derailed

Meanwhile, sources indicate Brennan Johnson could be set for an early departure from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Johnson has failed to fully convince Spurs chiefs over his suitability long term, and the winger could be replaced by further attacking signings over the next two transfer windows.

Spurs have held talks to bring Ivan Toney back to England, though the transfer has been thrown into doubt.