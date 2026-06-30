Tottenham Hotspur have beaten Manchester United to the signing of West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes, and Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali could soon follow him to north London.

Man Utd made Fernandes a key midfield target after admitting defeat to Manchester City in the race for Elliot Anderson, who is set to move to the Etihad for £116million. United were initially confident about winning the race for the Portuguese, as he was understood to be keen to play at Old Trafford alongside compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

However, Tottenham then entered the race strongly at the demands of new boss Roberto De Zerbi, who is pushing for a complete midfield overhaul.

Spurs are willing to back De Zerbi with big spending this summer, both in terms of wages and transfer fees.

The Italian coach intends to sign both Fernandes and Tonali in a sublime double coup, and they have won the race for the former.

David Ornstein has revealed that Fernandes has ‘opted to join Spurs’ over United after agreeing personal terms.

Spurs have also forged an agreement with West Ham worth around £85m. West Ham wanted £80-85m to sell the all-action midfielder, and they have successfully held out for that price, despite their relegation.

Ornstein adds that Spurs ‘submitted the highest proposal’ for Fernandes, with ‘numbers beyond where United were willing to go’.

Tottenham beat Man Utd to Mateus Fernandes

United valued Fernandes at around the £60m mark, and they do not want to overpay for their targets this summer.

This update comes after we revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Spurs have stepped up their efforts for the midfield duo.

According to various sources in Italy, Spurs have also agreed a lucrative six-year contract with Tonali.

Their opening bid for the Italy international, worth £75m, was snubbed, but we revealed on Saturday that a blockbuster new £100m offer is on the way.

Newcastle will only sell one more big name after Anthony Gordon, and Spurs are racing to capture Tonali before Manchester City.