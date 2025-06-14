Tottenham Hotspur are pushing ahead with a move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and could quickly look to reunite Thomas Frank with another of his former players as the Dane looks to bring more steel to his new team’s midfield, according to reports.

After taking the Tottenham job in the wake of the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, ex-Brentford boss Frank is ready to get to work with his new squad. But he’s eager for some new additions too, starting with a serious effort to get Mbeumo to follow him across London despite a move to Manchester United previously being on the cards for the Cameroon international.

Spurs have reportedly submitted an offer worth £65m rising to £70m for Mbeumo, who is tempted to follow his manager to N17.

While they await a response to that bid, which is higher than the latest Man Utd had rejected, Spurs have started looking for other targets to further bolster the squad Frank is inheriting.

A new, dynamic midfielder is on the wanted list and in that regard, Football Transfers has now claimed Spurs are rekindling their interest in Christian Norgaard.

The defensive midfield general was on Spurs’ radar long before they appointed Frank and he reportedly remains a player of interest, despite now being 31 years old.

The report claims Spurs believe Norgaard’s knowledge of Frank’s tactics could help smooth over the transition from Postecoglou’s ‘gung-ho football’.

Norgaard and Frank go way back, with the new Spurs boss previously coaching the midfielder at under-16 level for Denmark all the way back in 2009.

While Football Transfers clarifies Frank hasn’t personally asked for Norgaard yet, the report confirms he would have no trouble approving a move for the player who captained his Brentford side over the past two seasons.

And the opportunity to step up to Champions League football – a level Norgaard has never played at – might not come again for the Denmark international.

Tottenham transfer chances for Norgaard rated

While the appeal of a player Frank trusts – also already proven in the Premier League, with five goals and four assists from 34 top-flight appearances last season – is clear, Spurs may not have it easy getting their hands on Norgaard.

Football Transfers admits Brentford wouldn’t be too enthusiastic about losing two of their key players on top of Frank to the same club in the same summer.

Besides, it was only back in March that Norgaard signed a new contract with his current club, tying him down until 2027.

Other sources have also played down the chances of Spurs successfully signing Norgaard. According to Give Me Sport, Brentford would block any move for the former Brondby player and don’t feel under pressure to sell.

Spurs expert Alasdair Gold has also reiterated that Norgaard’s contract renewal with Brentford ‘messes up’ the idea of him following Frank.

All in all, the interest seems credible, but Spurs might struggle to complete a deal for Norgaard.

Tottenham transfer news: Alternative midfield target/Big exit possible

Norgaard isn’t the only midfielder being linked with Spurs at the moment. It’s an area of their squad ripe for replenishment.

They secured a priority option on Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso when selling Giovani Lo Celso last summer, but now look set to miss out on the USMNT player to Atletico Madrid.

With that in mind, Spurs’ shortlist is expanding and there have been some bold claims they have agreed the framework of a deal for a Serie A midfielder currently playing for Italy at the under-21 European Championship.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Spurs could be about to say goodbye to a player who hasn’t taken Postecoglou’s sacking well at all.

Once again, Atletico Madrid are the club meddling with Spurs’ plans after identifying the frustrated player in question as a target.

As for Postecoglou, a quick route back into management is potentially opening up.

A report has revealed what the next job Postecoglou could take is – and it would take him to somewhere he’s never tested himself before.

How will Spurs fare under Frank?