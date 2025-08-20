Tottenham accelerate bid to sign dominant Prem star before Man Utd, Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur are ramping up their pursuit of Nathan Collins as they look to sign the Brentford captain before Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, as per a report.

Collins rose through the Stoke City academy after joining from Dublin outfit Cherry Orchard FC. He went on to have spells in the first teams of Stoke, Burnley and Wolves before joining Brentford in July 2023.

Brentford broke their club record by paying Wolves £23million for the centre-back.

Collins has gone on to play 78 times for Brentford in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and six assists. He was named Brentford captain earlier this month after establishing himself as one of the key leaders in the dressing room.

Collins is emerging as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League. He is comfortable playing out from the back while he also stands at 6ft 4in tall, which allows him to dominate opposition strikers physically.

The 24-year-old is picking up interest from some of the biggest clubs around, most notably Tottenham, Man Utd and Liverpool.

Liverpool are particularly big fans of Collins, viewing him as a great defensive alternative in case they are unable to snare Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

But according to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are ‘stepping up their efforts’ to win the race for Collins.

Spurs have already registered their interest in Collins and they are expected to make contact with Brentford ‘imminently’.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to reunite new head coach Thomas Frank with Collins. Frank does not take pleasure in raiding his former club – they have already lost players such as Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard this summer – but he sees Collins as a fantastic signing opportunity.

Due to Man Utd’s financial restraints and Liverpool seemingly prioritising Guehi, the report names Spurs as ‘the most likely destination for Collins’ this summer.

The main obstacle for Spurs will be convincing Brentford to sell. As their squad has already been weakened during the current transfer window, they will demand a big fee before letting their new skipper go.

Brentford are in a strong negotiating position as Collins’ contract runs for another four years.

Nathan Collins has impressed several top clubs

It emerged in April that Arsenal have been impressed by Collins’ performances, but he is now more likely to join one of Spurs, United or Liverpool.

Liverpool were first linked with the Republic of Ireland international on August 5.

United then joined the hunt on Monday after sending scouts to watch the defender in action.

Although, all interested clubs have already been warned it will be a difficult deal to complete.

