Tottenham have been urged to sell Richarlison this summer

Former Tottenham man Jamie O’Hara has been asked if the club should keep or sell some of their players, and he urged Thomas Frank to “get rid of” their best asset so far this season.

At various points in the summer, Spurs were linked with the sale of Richarlison. The forward – who was injured for a good chunk of last season – scored just five goals in all competitions.

But it was suggested that nobody was likely to pay the sort of sum Tottenham wanted for a player they signed for £60million in 2022. The sale of Son Heung-min followed, and the north London outfit seems to have accepted that Richarlison will be staying.

He has shown his worth this season, with a decent performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup and two goals – including a stunning bicycle kick – in the 3-0 Premier League opener victory over Burnley.

But in a video posted since then by Sky Sports News, former Tottenham man O’Hara seemed adamant that Richarlison should not stay.

“Go, get rid of him. He played alright in the Super Cup final, but I’m not convinced, I’ve never been convinced, go,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara wants three more players out

Also on the list to leave the club for O’Hara were Wilson Odobert, Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies.

On Odobert, he suggested the young forward is “not good enough” and never will be.

He then said that if Dragusin’s wage can be removed from the books, he should be shown the door, while Davies has “got to go” despite being a “great servant” to the club.

O’Hara does feel that Brennan Johnson, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Guglielmo Vicario and Djed Spence should stay.

He does feel, though, that Johnson is not “good enough to be the main man,” Thomas Frank has to “get the discipline sorted” for Bissouma and Vicario “needs to work on his penalties.”

Tottenham round-up: Eze deal hijacked…

Arsenal have successfully hijacked Tottenham’s move for Eberechi Eze. Spurs will now seek alternatives.

Meanwhile, Spurs are said to be stepping up their efforts to sign Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins this summer.

They also want to sign fellow centre-back Piero Hincapie, from Bayer Leverkusen, but Chelsea are plotting a move for him after the injury to Levi Colwill.

Tottenham’s biggest sales per year