Fabrizio Romano has shut down claims that Pedro Porro will join Barcelona in January, despite a Spanish report stating that the right-back staying at Tottenham Hotspur is ‘out of the question’.

Porro has been heavily linked with a transfer back to his native Spain in recent years. He previously had spells at Girona and Real Valladolid but has not featured in LaLiga since 2020, instead forging his career in Portugal and England.

Reports in the Spanish press claimed on November 2 that Barca have made contact with Porro’s agent to try and engineer a transfer.

We revealed on November 8 that Porro would rather return to Spain with Barca or Real Madrid than join interested Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester City.

On Sunday, Sport suggested that staying at Spurs is ‘out of the question’ for the full-back as he has made Barca his dream next club.

But on YouTube, Romano has dropped the following bombshell on Porro signing for Barca this winter: “Tottenham absolutely don’t consider an exit of Pedro Porro in January. Tottenham are very happy with Pedro Porro; there is no tension between Pedro Porro and Tottenham.

“Pedro Porro, in January, is expected to stay. Nothing ongoing with Barcelona for the January transfer window.

“Then, summer is another story. We will see, it’s still far away, we are in November.

“But I wanted to clarify, there are no active negotiations for Pedro Porro, from Tottenham to Barcelona. So the situation is completely quiet.

“He’s an important player for De Zerbi, he’s an important player for Spurs.

“His new contract was signed five months ago, so everyone [is] happy to continue together. Then, we will see again in the summer.”

In June, Porro signed a new five-year deal that is designed to keep him in N17 until June 2031. However, it seems the player could try to leave before then, with a transfer at the end of the season potentially on the cards.

Pedro Porro ‘flattered’ by Barcelona interest

For now, the 27-year-old is staying loyal to Spurs. When asked about interest from Barca president Joan Laporta recently, he said: “Really? I hadn’t seen that. Well, it’s flattering coming from him.

“It’s nice that the president of another club, one that isn’t mine, likes me. It probably means I’m doing things well.

“I have a contract with my club and I’m very happy there. I also have to respect my club. Obviously, that’s football, things come out, rumours come out. But I’m focused on the national team now, and then we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, we can confirm that Spurs have lowered Richarlison’s price tag as they look to force through a January sale.