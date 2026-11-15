Pedro Porro reaches final decision on Tottenham exit as price tag revealed

Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro is gunning to leave the club next summer, with a report revealing his valuation and which club is in pole position to sign him.

Porro joined Tottenham on an initial six-month loan in January 2023, before the transfer became permanent that summer for €45million (then £40m). Overall, the right-back has made 159 appearances for Spurs, chipping in with 13 goals and 26 assists in that time.

Porro was an important part of the Spurs team which won the Europa League – the club’s first trophy in 17 years – under Ange Postecoglou.

In June, Porro signed a new long-term contract with Spurs which is designed to keep him in north London until the summer of 2031.

But the Spanish international has regularly been linked with a move back to LaLiga in recent years, and that speculation is ramping up.

According to Barcelona-based newspaper Sport, ‘staying at Tottenham is out of the question’ for Porro as he is aiming to join Barca at the end of the season.

Despite interest from several LaLiga clubs, Porro ‘only wants Barca’, having placed them ‘at the top’ of his list of potential destinations.

He ‘desperately wants to leave’ as he is unsure Spurs will qualify for the Champions League.

The 27-year-old sees Barca as the perfect next step to further his career, as he wants to compete for LaLiga and Champions League titles.

The report claims Spurs want at least €70m (£58m) to sell Porro, whereas Barca are only willing to pay €50m (£42m) for him. That big difference in valuation will likely make negotiations very difficult.

This update comes after we revealed on November 8 that Porro has his heart set on a LaLiga transfer, and he is even ready to reject interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to make that move happen.

We understand Real Madrid could provide Barca with competition for the full-back. But if Sport’s information is to be believed, then Barca are frontrunners to snap him up.

We revealed on October 28 that Spurs are targeting Villarreal and USMNT right-back Alex Freeman as a potential replacement for Porro.

Barcelona chase Tottenham star Pedro Porro

On November 2, reports in the Spanish media claimed Barca have already ‘begun working’ on Porro’s transfer by contacting his agent.

Despite privately wanting to join Barca, Porro has insisted publicly that he is not looking to leave Spurs.

When asked about interest from Barca president Joan Laporta earlier this week, the defender replied: “Really? I hadn’t seen that. Well, it’s flattering coming from him.

“It’s nice that the president of another club, one that isn’t mine, likes me. It probably means I’m doing things well.

“I have a contract with my club and I’m very happy there. I also have to respect my club. Obviously, that’s football, things come out, rumours come out. But I’m focused on the national team now, and then we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, we have ranked seven of Spurs’ striker targets from most likely to join in January to least.