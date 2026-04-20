Tottenham Hotspur have acted on their interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Chevalier after being rejected by a Juventus star, according to reports.

There will be big changes in N17 this summer, regardless of whether Tottenham stay up or are relegated to the Championship. Cristian Romero is destined to leave, and he could be followed out of the club by the likes of Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Randal Kolo Muani, Destiny Udogie and Joao Palhinha.

We exclusively revealed on February 24 that Spurs have decided to sell Vicario this summer amid serious concerns over his form.

Sources also confirmed to us that Spurs are intensifying their search for a new goalkeeper.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reported last week that Spurs are among the English clubs who have made approaches for Juve keeper Michele Di Gregorio, only to learn that he intends to stay in Turin.

As per French source RMC Sport, Spurs have turned their attention to PSG’s Chevalier.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have ‘already made enquiries about his situation’ as they weigh up a potential move for the 24-year-old.

The report notes – as with most players Spurs are linked with – that any transfer will be dependent on them staying in the Premier League.

Chevalier emerged as one of the best young shot-stoppers in Europe last season, conceding just 36 goals in 34 league appearances. That saw Chevalier win the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Season award and also earn a €40million (£35m) switch to PSG, as Luis Enrique opted to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But Chevalier has not been able to replicate his impressive Lille form at the Parc des Princes. Amid concerns over the Frenchman’s displays and mental fortitude, Enrique has chosen Matvey Safonov as his No 1 since late January.

With Chevalier warming the bench in recent months, clubs across Europe have taken notice of the situation.

The one-cap France international would still like to become a success in Paris, but he could be tempted into transfer talks if Enrique decides his PSG career is over.

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Tottenham transfer news: Two Ligue 1 keepers eyed

Chevalier clearly has great ability, it is more a question of confidence and form. He could end up being a great signing for Spurs if De Zerbi places his full trust in the shot-stopper.

However, Spurs is a tough place to play at the moment, with the fanbase angry at just how poor this season has been. Therefore, north London might not be the best place for Chevalier to go if he leaves PSG.

Interestingly, Spurs have been linked with a different Ligue 1 keeper to replace Vicario.

We revealed in February that Lens’ Robin Risser is emerging as a key target for Spurs.

And closer to home, Spurs are also being credited with a move Leeds United’s Karl Darlow, who is a free agent this summer but has proved a model of consistency for the Whites since being elevated to the side ahead of summer signing Lucas Perri.

In terms of potential arrivals in north London, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed there is a total agreement for a legend to join.