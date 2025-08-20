Tottenham are looking to secure one deal very quickly

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing discussions with Crystal Palace in a bid to seal the transfer for Eberechi Eze ahead of the weekend, when they might also get an answer on a second huge deal, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Spurs thought they were heading towards a total agreement on Tuesday, but ran into complications on the finer details of the agreement, which they aim to thrash out in a new round of talks.

Tottenham remained confident they would sign Eze, as of Tuesday night, but are focused on pushing towards a conclusion that remains in line with the terms and conditions they had already outlined.

Boss Thomas Frank has been anticipating the signing and believes he will unlock the player’s full potential in north London.

Tottenham have been aiming to have a transfer concluded in time for their weekend fixture at Manchester City – where they could also attempt to tie up one other transfer.

Hopes have been fading that Spurs can tempt City to sell Savinho, with the London side even beginning to look at other alternative options in the market.

Interest in Savinho had always been in hope of a deal, more than expectation, even though they know the player is interested in the switch.

The chances of a transfer are not high, but sources have hinted it would not be a surprise if Tottenham used the Premier League game as a final chance to talk City into a deal.

Savinho move quashed

A couple of reports have suggested that Savinho will not be making the move to north London.

Firstly, Graeme Bailey said: “Savinho has been informed that the deal is a non-starter. I believe it was possible, but with just a few weeks left, it is not ideal.

“Also, as we reported, Pep Guardiola did not want to lose him, and I am told that was key. The hierarchy were open to a deal, but they wouldn’t simply go against Guardiola.”

Guillem Balague then followed up by stating that City have “decided Savinho is to stay.”

But with Spurs and City coming together at the weekend, the north London club could get their final answer on the Brazilian winger.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs accelerate for Prem captain

Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs said to be interested in signing Brentford captain Nathan Collins this summer.

Spurs are now said to be stepping up their efforts to land the centre-back.

Meanwhile, the north London club are facing competition from rivals Chelsea for Piero Hincapie.

Spurs have identified the Bayer Leverkusen defender as their favoured left-sided centre-back, but after Levi Colwill’s injury at Chelsea, the Blues are considering making a late effort for Hincapie.

