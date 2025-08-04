Tottenham Hotspur are testing the waters to see if Randal Kolo Muani has an appetite for a switch to the Premier League, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Tottenham have a fresh opportunity to reignite their pursuit of the player, with Juventus struggling to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a transfer. However, Spurs remain cautious about the situation and are keen to ensure they are not used as leverage in ongoing negotiations between the two clubs.

The French striker joined Juve on loan in January, beating out Spurs in the process. But while the Italian giants have maintained their desire to make the move permanent, negotiations with PSG have hit a stumbling block – opening the door for Spurs to potentially re-enter the race.

From a selling perspective, the key from here would be to find out whether Spurs are willing to commit in a way that Juve are not. But Spurs would first need to know about PSG and Kolo Muani’s drive.

TEAMtalk understands PSG are demanding a minimum of €55million (£48m / $64m) for Kolo Muani, with half of that fee expected to be paid up front.

Juve are currently unwilling to meet those terms, instead preferring to make an initial payment of no more than €15m (£13m / $17m).

That has led to slow progress, with PSG growing slightly frustrated.

Sources suggest the Ligue 1 champions are now opening up to discussions with other clubs – and that Spurs have been kept informed.

Having retained their interest since January, Tottenham must quickly weigh up whether to table a formal proposal of their own.

READ MORE 👉 ‘Secret’ Man Utd move for Tottenham star revealed by Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham need to learn Kolo Muani intentions

Part of that would be discovering what the player’s feelings are now about a switch to London, as his focus had been on joining Juve.

It’s a pivotal week in the transfer window for Spurs, who are also on the hunt for an attacking midfielder following a setback for James Maddison, who suffered a fresh injury blow at the weekend. The club were already targeting reinforcements in that area after missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White.

Spurs had expressed interest in Stuttgart playmaker Enzo Millot, but Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli swooped in over the weekend and are understood to have wrapped up a deal swiftly following talks.

That leaves Tottenham with key attacking roles still to fill – and the prospect of landing Kolo Muani could be one unexpected opportunity.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher on Thursday that Manchester United have also shortlisted Kolo Muani as a backup option in case they fail to sign top striker target Benjamin Sesko.

Tottenham transfer news: Son fee; target’s final decision

Meanwhile, clarity has emerged over how much Spurs stand to earn for club icon Son Heung-min when he leaves for Los Angeles FC.

Both Spurs and Liverpool have been linked with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo in recent months.

As per reports in the Spanish press, Rodrygo has made a decision on his future.

VOTE: Spurs’ best signing from Ligue 1 (last 10 years)