Tottenham enter ‘superstar’ sale talks as double exit advances

There have been updates on the futures of Richarlison and Guglielmo Vicario, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly aiming to sell the pair.

It has already been a huge summer for Tottenham, as they have smashed their transfer record twice to sign Mateus Fernandes and then Sandro Tonali. Tottenham have also brought in Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka to improve the defensive options available to Roberto De Zerbi.

They have offloaded Luka Vuskovic, Alejo Veliz, Alfie Devine, Radu Dragusin, Will Lankshear and Tynan Thompson to recoup funds.

De Zerbi wants more new signings to help fire Spurs up the Premier League table next season. Talks for Manchester City winger Savinho are advanced, while Eli Junior Kroupi is a target for the centre-forward position.

Spurs need to sell more players to help fund those captures, with the likes of Richarlison, Vicario, Cristian Romero and Lucas Bergvall all expected to move on.

According to CaughtOffside, Spurs have ‘opened talks’ to sell ‘Brazilian superstar’ Richarlison amid interest from Juventus and Fenerbahce.

Spurs have ‘opened the door’ to Richarlison’s exit in a potential deal worth €20-25million (£17-21m).

Juve have entered ‘discussions’ over the 29-year-old after identifying him as a striker alternative to Randal Kolo Muani, who was on loan at Spurs last season but recently returned to Paris Saint-Germain.

In a boost for Juve, Richarlison’s wages are understood to fit within their budget. Plus, the forward would prefer to move to Serie A than join Fenerbahce, as he wants to continue playing in one of Europe’s biggest leagues.

While Richarlison is certainly a big name in Premier League circles, CaughtOffside’s decision to call him a ‘superstar’ is dubious.

Meanwhile, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claim Vicario is firmly on Juve’s list of goalkeeping targets.

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Richarlison, Vicario could leave Tottenham

Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez is their No 1 objective, but he is proving difficult to sign. As a result, Vicario is ‘steadily climbing the list of candidates’ and is ‘quietly edging closer to Juventus’.

Inter Milan have previously held talks for the Italian, but Juve now look set to provide them with serious competition.

Spurs have told Vicario he is free to leave if an offer worth £20m comes in.

De Zerbi has made Antonin Kinsky his new first-choice keeper. The Czech has won over De Zerbi, despite his previous struggles under Igor Tudor.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that there is a meeting planned to finalise Romero’s next move.